Pulse FM News Update for Friday, June 10th

There’s an increased risk of flood in B.C. right now, and experts say the cooler weather is a big factor. The next few weeks will be a critical window of time to see what comes next. The River Forecast Centre says the snowmelt is about three to four weeks later than usual because of the cooler temperatures. Usually, about half the pack has melted by now, but so far this year, only 20 per cent has…The forecast is stable, with rain and heat for the weeks ahead. However, the conditions have the potential to not be so stable. Emergency Management BC is urging people living in flood risk areas, such as the Fraser River, to have go-bags ready and keep a close eye on conditions.

Surrey RCMP say charges have been laid in connection to two unrelated stabbings in the Guildford area. One woman was left with serious injuries when she was stabbed on June 2 while shopping at the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue near 148 Street. Two days later on June 4, at a Walmart in Guildford Town Centre on 152 Street, police got reports of another random attack. The second victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was arrested soon after the second stabbing. 33 year old Chantelle Ashley Mulleady has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The first public hearing of the special U-S House committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged. The committee showed how members of the Proud Boys were among those leading the charge into the Capitol. A documentary filmmaker who was with the Proud Boys on January 6th testified about witnessing a meeting the day before the riot between the leaders of the Proud Boys and rival Oath Keepers at an underground garage.

A five-hour event will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at Surrey’s Holland Park on Tuesday, June 21.The free, in-person event will feature “cultural sharing from the local First Nations and Nova Métis with teachings and practice through art, music, storytelling and dance. The event goes from from 3 to 8 p.m.

Statistics Canada released its latest labour force report this morning showing an increase of 40-thousand jobs in May. Average hourly wages for all employees rose 3.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis in May, compared with an increase of 3.3 per cent in April. The wage increases come as the annual pace of inflation rose to 6.8 per cent in April, the fastest year-over-year rise in 31 years.

April was yet another devastating month for toxic drug deaths in B.C., with 161 lives lost. This is the second-highest number ever recorded in the month of April, and equates to more than five deaths per day. The 161 deaths represents a 13 per cent decrease compared to April 2021. The BC Coroners Service says most of these deaths are happening in homes, noting none were at supervised consumption sites. The rate of deaths among men has been falling since January. However, the rate among women has remained relatively steady.

The rising rate of inflation is proving to be a hurdle for everyone in B.C., but none moreso than charity organizations that rely on donations to help vulnerable communities. That’s true in South Surrey, where Sources Foundation is just one of a number of food banks across the province struggling to serve the growing community that relies on them for survival. The foundation say it has noticed a decrease in donations, both from the community and the stores which it believes is due to the increase in the price of grocery items. The foundations says it see clients across the spectrum. Twelve per cent are seniors, 40 per cent on disability and the balance are working families unable to make ends meet