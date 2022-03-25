Pulse FM News Update for Friday, March 25th

A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a truck in the Newton yesterday evening. It happened at 80th Ave and 128th Street a little after 6:30. Police say the driver was taken into custody. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

One man is now in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired last night in Surrey. Officers arrived at the area 126 Street and 72 Avenue, near the Kwantlen University Campus, after receiving calls about a shooting around 7:15 p.m. where they found an injured man. They say the incident seems to be targeted.

As BC continues to deal with ridiculously high gas prices, Premier John Horgan is set to address the issue this morning a news conference will be held this morning at 9:30 with Horgan and Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth. While no details are being released, rumour has it the announcement will be gas related. Sources say relief could be on the way in the form of a rebate through ICBC for drivers.

A Burnaby pharmacy has lost the ability to dispense prescriptions as it faces an investigation over allegations it was entering people in the COVID-19 vaccine system without actually giving them the shots. This would allow a person to download the BC Vaccine Card, which remains necessary to access a variety of non-essential services until April 8th. Health Minister Adrian Dix says if the allegations are proven true, those at fault could face discipline from the College of Pharmacists of B-C or be charged by police.

B-C’s Health Ministry says there were 255 people in hospital yesterday with COVID-19, including 52 in intensive care. It also said that six more people had died, raising B-C’s death toll to two-thousand 981. Four health-care facilities have ongoing outbreaks, with no new ones reported yesterday. The province, meantime, has announced a new 34-milion-dollar COVID-19 recovery fund for non-profit groups to help organizations that have seen their staff, volunteers, programs and operations disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

U-S Health experts are using a variety of methods to monitor for a new wave of COVID-19 infections from a the B-A-2 variant. The World Health Organization this week reported the number of new coronavirus cases have increased two weeks in a row globally. The W-H-O says that’s likely because COVID-19 prevention measures have been halted in numerous countries and because B-A-2 spreads more easily.

TransLink is raising fares for everyone who takes transit around Metro Vancouver, including buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus, West Coast Express, or HandyDART. It’s an average 2.3 per cent increase. The amount varies by the type of fare purchased. The fare hikes take effect July 1 and mean people who regularly commute between Surrey and Vancouver will pay about $50 more per year for their monthly passes.