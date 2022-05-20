Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 20th

Gas price have actually gone down heading into the long weekend. Prices dropped over night…. regular gas is down to $2.149, that’s a drop of 19 cents compared to the price just a few days ago, which reached a record-high of $2.339. The relief appears to be temporary, and the price at the pump is expected to rise again tomorrow.

R-C-M-P say charges have been laid in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred at a Surrey church more than 30 years ago. They say they got a report last July that a young girl attending Sunday school was assaulted between 1985 and 1988 at Christ Church. Surrey Centre, which moved to Christ the Redeemer Anglican Parish in late 1988. They say a 68-year-old man who was a member of the church committee was charged in March with one count of sexual assault. The Mounties say they are seeking additional information and would like to speak to anyone who attended the churches in the 1980s.

The R-C-M-P is warning long-weekend warriors to plan ahead and monitor traffic, saying lengthy wait times are anticipated at border crossings in B-C. On the Easter long weekend, the Mounties say police received more than 100 calls from the public, including complaints about border wait times and traffic congestion near the Pac Highway Border Crossing. They say the calls significantly tied up police resources and are not an appropriate use of 9-1-1. B-C Ferries and Vancouver’s airport authority have also urged travellers to plan ahead with heavy traffic anticipated for Friday through Monday by land, air and sea.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed that a commercial poultry farm in Abbotsford has tested positive for the avian flu virus, which is the first case on a farm in the Fraser Valley. The farm has been placed under quarantine, and B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food says they have notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius.

A 15-year-old defender from the Burnaby Winter Club U-15 team has made history. Chloe Prim-erano has become the first-ever female skater to be selected in a WHL Bantam Draft, after being selected by the Vancouver Giants. Born in 2007, Chloe was drafted 268th overall by the Giants yesterday. She is the first-ever female player to be selected in a WHL Bantam Draft…Despite being drafted, Chloe says she knows there’s still hard work to do.