Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 28th

Two more deaths and nine new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the provincial death toll to 164 here in B.C.

Specialized health teams have now been sent to fight outbreaks at two Metro Vancouver long-term care homes.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Mission Institution in B-C’s FraserValley has been declared over.

“God is the giver and taker of life” is what the Delta Hospice believes – they are fighting the Government on the right for Medical Assisted Deaths – even though the society, as a whole, may lose 1.5 million in provincial funding next year.

Starting this weekend we can start to play outside at parks again! Vancouver park board opening SkateParks today – playgrounds,field sports, basketball and volleyball courts,and playgrounds are set to open Monday.

You can check out a movie at the Twilight Drive in Langley this weekend – there is a 50 car max, and you need to bring your own snacks as the concession will remain closed – washrooms will be open. There are

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension could take longer than planned – as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed TransLink’s latest investment plan update set for July.

You can take your knowledge test with ICBC again as of yesterday, your written test as of Monday – new drivers waiting on the road test will have to wait for now.

Protesters in Minneapolis have torched a local police station upset over a controversial death in police custody. George Floyd, a black man, died on Monday while being arrested as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes. That officer and four others worked at the precinct that was burned before being fired earlier this week.