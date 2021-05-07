Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 7

 Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced the first case in B-C of a person developing a rare blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Henry says the woman in her 40’s is receiving treatment in the Vancouver Coastal health region and is in stable condition. She says the clotting disorder is rare and treatable and the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective. Henry also says the issue of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca has only been connected to first doses, not the second She also reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, along with one new death.

B-C’s largest health region is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to all adult grocery store workers. Fraser Health says employers will be providing information on how they can book appointments as well as an access code for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those arriving for their appointments must provide identification and proof of employment, such as a pay stub or work identification. The workers are being offered Pfizer or Moderna doses after AstraZeneca supplies were depleted when the province lowered the eligibility age for that vaccine to 40 and then to those 30 and up.

RCMP established their first road check to enforce a non-essential travel on Highway 3 near Manning Park, Thursday May 6, late in the afternoon. The operation is one of four occurring throughout the province, with other road checks being placed at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area. The province has broken B.C. up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health. Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions at a road check or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order.

 

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Surrey earlier this week. The R-C-M-P says officers found 20-year-old Keryane Arsenault suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the city on Tuesday. She later died in hospital. Police say Ali Khudhair was arrested soon after police arrived at
the scene and was charged yesterday in Arsenault’s death.
Schools in the Surrey School District are being provided with take-home COVID-19 mouth rinse and gargle sample collection kits. The initiative is between Fraser Health, B-C Children’s Hospital, and the school district. B-C Children’s medical microbiologist Dr. David Goldfarb says the collection kits will make COVID-19 testing easier for families. Fraser Health says test results are expected back between 24 and 48 hours after the test is completed.

We’re finally getting a better sense of how prevalent COVID-19 cases are in B.C.’s communities, and it’s only because of leaked documents from the BC Centre for Disease Control. A pair of internal reports, each over 45 pages long, obtained by the Vancouver Sun show data for the last week of April. They reveal, among other things, details of COVID-19 case counts and vaccinations at the neighbourhood level, as well as breakdowns about variants of concern. The data shows more precisely the areas within Fraser Health that saw the highest rate of new infections, and that of all positive test samples, about 78 per cent were presumed to be a variant of concern. Dr. Caroline , an infectious disease modeller at Simon Fraser University, says there’s an argument to be made to make this kind of data public. “So if I see that rates are high in my neighbourhood, or positivity is high in my neighbourhood, I might actually use that information to decide not to go somewhere, and that’s great,”She says in addition to helping people make personal choices, the information can also help the public understand certain decisions, like restrictions. However, she admits there are some downsides. For example, there could be complacency from people who see they don’t live in a hot spot. While she would like to see more information shared, Caroline understands there are also privacy concerns that need to be taken into consideration.