Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 7

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced the first case in B-C of a person developing a rare blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Henry says the woman in her 40’s is receiving treatment in the Vancouver Coastal health region and is in stable condition. She says the clotting disorder is rare and treatable and the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective. Henry also says the issue of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca has only been connected to first doses, not the second She also reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, along with one new death.
RCMP established their first road check to enforce a non-essential travel on Highway 3 near Manning Park, Thursday May 6, late in the afternoon. The operation is one of four occurring throughout the province, with other road checks being placed at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area. The province has broken B.C. up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health. Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions at a road check or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order.
We’re finally getting a better sense of how prevalent COVID-19 cases are in B.C.’s communities, and it’s only because of leaked documents from the BC Centre for Disease Control. A pair of internal reports, each over 45 pages long, obtained by the Vancouver Sun show data for the last week of April. They reveal, among other things, details of COVID-19 case counts and vaccinations at the neighbourhood level, as well as breakdowns about variants of concern. The data shows more precisely the areas within Fraser Health that saw the highest rate of new infections, and that of all positive test samples, about 78 per cent were presumed to be a variant of concern. Dr. Caroline , an infectious disease modeller at Simon Fraser University, says there’s an argument to be made to make this kind of data public. “So if I see that rates are high in my neighbourhood, or positivity is high in my neighbourhood, I might actually use that information to decide not to go somewhere, and that’s great,”She says in addition to helping people make personal choices, the information can also help the public understand certain decisions, like restrictions. However, she admits there are some downsides. For example, there could be complacency from people who see they don’t live in a hot spot. While she would like to see more information shared, Caroline understands there are also privacy concerns that need to be taken into consideration.