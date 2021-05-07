Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 7

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced the first case in B-C of a person developing a rare blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Henry says the woman in her 40’s is receiving treatment in the Vancouver Coastal health region and is in stable condition. She says the clotting disorder is rare and treatable and the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective. Henry also says the issue of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca has only been connected to first doses, not the second She also reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, along with one new death.

B-C’s largest health region is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to all adult grocery store workers. Fraser Health says employers will be providing information on how they can book appointments as well as an access code for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those arriving for their appointments must provide identification and proof of employment, such as a pay stub or work identification. The workers are being offered Pfizer or Moderna doses after AstraZeneca supplies were depleted when the province lowered the eligibility age for that vaccine to 40 and then to those 30 and up.

RCMP established their first road check to enforce a non-essential travel on Highway 3 near Manning Park, Thursday May 6, late in the afternoon. The operation is one of four occurring throughout the province, with other road checks being placed at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area. The province has broken B.C. up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health. Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions at a road check or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order. A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Surrey earlier this week. The R-C-M-P says officers found 20-year-old Keryane Arsenault suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the city on Tuesday. She later died in hospital. Police say Ali Khudhair was arrested soon after police arrived at

the scene and was charged yesterday in Arsenault’s death.