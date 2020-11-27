Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Nov.27th

The country’s leading physician continues to warn that modelling data puts the potential COVID-19 case count at up to 10-thousand per day. Dr. Theresa Tam says there are 60-thousand-375 active cases, with the daily average rising to more than 53-hundred infections over the past seven days. Tam is repeating that Canadians must remain vigilant to stem the spread of the virus. The number of deaths has risen to more than 11-thousand-890.

Here in BC :Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s very disappointed to hear about recent assaults or arguments between store clerks and those opposed to wearing masks. Henry says people who don’t want to wear masks should shop online and not put other people at risk. B-C has reached another new high for infections today at 911 cases. Henry says 11 more have died and the number of people in hospital intensive care units in B-C has grown to 69

With the highest number of new cases and patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, B.C. has marked the worst day of the pandemic so far. Yesterday, 884 new infections were reported, the most in a single day after a data error was corrected this week. Dr. Bonnie Henry also said that for the second day in a row, 13 more people have lost their lives to the virus. Of the record 294 people in hospital, 64 are in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations has been surpassing daily highs throughout November as Dr. Henry has warned the second wave of the pandemic is putting added pressure on the healthcare system.

A popular and well loved Surrey music teacher has been released from ICU and is now sharing her COVID-19 experience. Darlene Lourenco says she is still sick but is now breathing onher own, and starting to walk around a bit. The 55-year-old says when she woke up on Nov. 6 she immediately knew she had contracted the virus. The symptoms, combined with the fact that Cambridge Elementary where she teaches had issued a number of exposure notices made her all-but-certain she would get a positive test result.

The Surrey provincial courthouse has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. Several sheriffs have tested positive, and more than 20 other people who work at the courthouse have been forced into isolation. The court remains open and the Attorney General’s office says no operations have been affected by the situation, adding strict protocols are in place.

In the week since masks became mandatory inside B.C. businesses employees have been confronted by “belligerent” customers, and Premier John Horgan has a message for those people — “grow up.” Speaking after he and his cabinet were sworn in yesterday, Horgan said the aggressive treatment of workers in stores and restaurants needs to stop. A fine of up to $230 can be levied for those defying the mask order, and Horgan hinted stronger enforcement measures could be coming for repeat offenders and others caught abusing workers.

Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet will include a minister of economic recovery as the province battles a second wave of the pandemic that saw a single-day record of 887 cases yesterday. Ravi Kahlon’s (KAY’-lon’s) was parliamentary secretary for forests and rural development before being named to the new post. Adrian Dix will retain his position as health minister to deliver the latest COVID-19 news to British Columbians alongside provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry. A throne speech is expected to be delivered on December 7th as Horgan recalls the legislature following the N-D-P’s election win of 57 of 87 seats.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen e-commerce double in Canada, and stores are hoping those sales climb even higher for today’s Black Friday deals. The global crisis has forced some retailers in COVID-19 hot spots to close for in-person shopping, and health officials have been pleading with people not to line up at those essential stores that are allowed to open. In addition to Black Friday bargains, some experts are predicting some special discounts for Cyber Monday. Over the past several years, the two have grown to eclipse Boxing Day as some of the biggest shopping days of the year

TransLink says the provincewide order requiring mask use in all indoor spaces has prompted expansion of its mask-use policy on transit. A release from TransLink says masks must now be worn by anyone waiting to board a bus at an indoor or sheltered location — including stations, platforms, bus stops, bus loops, and bus exchanges. Face shields have also been declared “unsuitable” for travel on transit and must be replaced with a non-medical mask or face covering. The provincial mask-up order includes certain exemptions and th statement says Transit Police will speak with anyone not wearing a mask and can issue fines of up to 230-dollars to those lacking a valid reason to travel without one — but it says other transit riders should not attempt to enforce the order themselves.

Premier John Horgan showed he’s a fan of “Star Trek” by flashing a Vulcan salute while he was being sworn in yesterday. Horgan later told reporters he subconsciously spread his fingers out to mimic the salutation popularized by actor Leonard Nimoy when he raised his hand to recite an oath before the lieutenant-governor. The premier says he didn’t make an intentional “signal to geeks everywhere” during the formal ceremony. Horgan unveiled his new cabinet yesterday and has recalled the legislature for a throne speech on December 7th.