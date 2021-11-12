Pulse FM News Update for Friday, November 12th

People are outraged after anti-vaxxers disrupted a Remembrance Day event in Kelowna. Video shows a woman standing in front of a microphone at the cenotaph as members of the public shouted that she and others were being disrespectful. Apparently some Veterans were visibly crying and upset. In the video, someone makes a brief attempt to take the microphone away from the speaker. A person is later seen grabbing at the generator powering the speaker. Kelowna has seen its share of actions from anti-vaxxers and COVID-deniers, including an incident last Remembrance Day when vandals spray-painted anti-COVID-lockdown graffiti on its City Hall building.

Meanwhile, R-C-M-P officers in Cranbrook, B-C, are trying to track down whoever defaced the city’s cenotaph. Before yesterday’s Remembrance Day ceremony took place, someone wrote on the monument — quote — “the real heroes are the vaccinated.”

It was supposed to be an invite-only event, but that didn’t keep hundreds of people from showing up at Vancouver’s Victory Square for the Remembrance Day ceremony. There was fencing around the area to ensure only those who were supposed to attend were inside. However, as the service got underway, members of the public moved closer and stood just outside the barrier, wearing poppies and showing their respect.

The Surrey school district has found its new superintendent. Mark Pearmain, has been selected to fill the position of superintendent of schools and CEO for the Surrey school district. He is currently the superintendent of the North Vancouver school district, and “brings with him a wealth of leadership experience in the education sector.” Current superintendent Jordan Tinney announced his retirement Oct. 1 after nine years with the district, with seven of those as superintendent.

As many parents eagerly await the results of Health Canada’s review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, a pediatrician says approval of the shot would be a key piece in helping us get out of this ongoing pandemic. A decision is expected in the coming weeks, though no official timeline has been provided. Dr. Ran Goldman, who is a UBC professor of pediatrics, says it’s important we get children vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. While Pfizer’s vaccine is still being reviewed, Canada has already secured 2.9 million doses of the pediatric shot. Those doses would be shipped upon approval, with hopes of a quick rollout.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says at this point at the U-N climate summit, no one thinks the work will be done once the lights go out in Glasgow. The COP-26 summit is due to wrap up today. Guilbeault told reporters that Canada — which is both a big energy producer and consumer, and the home to some of the world’s largest remaining intact nature — is demonstrating a path forward to fighting climate change. He says negotiators in Glasgow have their work cut out for them.