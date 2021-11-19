Pulse FM News Update for Friday, November 19th

With more rain in the forecast and water continuing to pour into the Sumas Prairie, the City of Abbotsford is in a race against time to get a levee built to stop the flooding. In an update yesterday afternoon, Mayor Henry Braun explained the breach in one of the dikes spans 100 meters. The 2.5-kilometre-long levee will be built to stop water pouring across Highway 1. There are homes where construction is planned, and those homes will be lost. Construction is set to start this morning. Military helicopters have been deployed and 120 soldiers are now on the ground in Abbotsford to help with the effort.

It’s going to be months before anyone will be able to drive on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt. The Minister of Transportation says even temporary repairs are going to take a while after huge sections of the major route were destroyed by floodwaters. He says crews will be mindful of the weather conditions and temporary fixes and/or alternate routes will be made to help restore the route. The province says while there is significant damage and debris on Highways 3 and 99, they will be easier to repair and open to at least essential travel in the short term.

About three-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds will be shipped to Canada now that Health Canada has approved the shots. The agency’s chief medical adviser, Doctor Supriya Sharma, says this is another tool in the fight against COVID-19 that will allow children to safety return to activities they have missed in the last 20 months. The provinces are poised and ready to start administrating doses as soon as they arrive — with Ontario bookings possible as early as next week. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending two doses, with at least eight weeks between them.

After days of battling to protect his dairy farm from flooding in the Fraser Valley, one farmer says he’s now fighting law enforcement who have set up road blocks. Karl Reimer owns U and D Meier Dairy and says he’s been working to get his cows to safety after they spent days standing in water –but police are preventing others from coming into the area to help, and officials say it’s unsafe to do so. The Sumas Prairie area east of Abbotsford has been under an evacuation order since Tuesday, though police have said about 40 people were refusing to leave. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says helicopter deliveries of food and water are being arranged for livestock on farms cut off by the floods.

India’s Prime Minister says his government will withdraw the controversial farm laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers who said the laws will shatter their livelihoods. The surprise announcement was made during a televised speech that was broadcast live, and included an apology to the country. Shortly after the announcement celebrations broke out, including many in Canada.