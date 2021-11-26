Pulse FM News Update for Friday, November 26th

Environment Canada says rain storms of increasing intensity are expected to sweep through British Columbia over the coming days. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the biggest rain storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday and people living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. He urges people to have food, water, blankets and flashlights

ready in case of rising waters in their communities. Farnworth says officials will be closely watching the coming storms for increasing flood and slide threats.

A stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack that gad been shut down for more than a week because of floods reopened yesterday afternoon. The route reopened at 2 p.m. Speeds are reduced on stretch of highway and the Province is asking people to consider whether they absolutely need to be on the roads.

Justin Trudeau is traveling to British Columbia today to visit areas affected by the flooding and meet with provincial, civic, and First Nation leaders. According to the prime minister’s schedule Trudeau will be in the Abbotsford area and will also meet with members of the military, first responders and volunteers. He’s to head to Victoria later in the day to meet with Premier John Horgan.

More Merritt residents will be allowed to return home this Saturday when Phase 2 of the city’s return home plan begins. City staff say that’s dependent on the final water testing

results, which are due later today. Mayor Linda Brown calls it another major milestone for Merritt as it recovers from major flooding that forced the entire city to evacuate on November 15th. A boil water advisory remains in effect and people who return are being told to use as little water as possible so there’s enough left for fire protection.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in B-C, bringing the overall death toll to two-thousand-316. The province reported 424 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and says 295 people are in hospital, with 112 in the I-C-U. It says 91 per cent of eligible British Columbians over age 12 have had their first vaccine and 87.5 per cent have had their second dose. British Columbia’s COVID-19 immunization program for children between the ages of five and 11 begins next week.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are urging the federal government to take action to ban non-essential travel from countries in southern Africa where a new

variant of COVID-19 has surfaced. Several nations have already done so — with cases also being reported in Israel and Belgium. The World Health Organization is meeting to assess the potential

threat of the new variant, which may be more contagious than others. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to hold a news conference with chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam later today.

Delta is finally getting its first dispensary, three years after cannabis became legal in Canada. On Monday council gave final reading to a proposed cannabis dispensary at 616 Chester Road on Annacis Island. The dispensary will be operated by Seed & Stone, a non-medical cannabis retail brand which currently operates one store in Chilliwack, two in Victoria and another yet-to-open location in White Rock