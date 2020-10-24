Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Oct. 23rd

The province threatened to impose more restrictions on gatherings Thursday after reporting a second straight day of record COVID-19 cases. Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is ready to use whatever tools are necessary to limit social gatherings and curb transmission of the coronavirus as she announced 274 new cases. That total is 71 more than the record set on Wednesday…. She says right now, weddings, funerals, and other life occasions need to be as small as possible.” She recommends a maximum of six people for any gathering….and added Most of the new cases involve people 30 to 50 years old.

The prime minister is offering some modest hope about progress in dealing with COVID-19. Justin Trudeau has announced the government is spending 214-million dollars toward the development of vaccines for the virus. Canada hit an all-time high of new cases in one day — 27-hundred-88 — as the second wave washes across the country. The P-M says Canada has signed six agreements with companies taking part in the global race to produce a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19. Today Dr bonnie henry reporting 223 new cases

A suspect has been charged in a fatal stabbing attack at a townhouse in Surrey. Police say a man, woman and two-year-old child were stabbed on Tuesday night in Newton, the woman died of her injuries. Police say the attack happened after a verbal altercation involving family members. Police say Harpreet Singh has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The opposition leaders have renewed their attacks on N-D-P leader John Horgan’s snap election call amid a record number of COVID-19 cases. Green leader Sonia Furstenau says COVID cases were already on the rise when Horgan decided to send voters to the polls a year earlier than scheduled. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says older people have been hardest hit by the pandemic and it may be more difficult for them to vote this year. Horgan acknowledged during a virtual press conference that he’s concerned about rising case numbers but says those increases are unrelated to the election.

Covid 19- has claimed another Canadian retailer . Le Château says it’s being forced to close it’s doors as a result of the pandemic. It says circumstances leave the company with no option other than to start the liquidation process. Le Château has 123 locations across Canada 3 in surrey …It has 500 head office employees and 900 retail store employees.

Fact-checkers had their work cut out for them during the final U-S presidential debate. The Associated Press reports Donald Trump’s first line of the night, about COVID-19 deaths, was false. That set the tone for the rest of the evening. Trump insisted the the pandemic is drawing to a close and boasted about “clean” facilities at the Mexican border for migrant children. Democrat Joe Biden stated that no one lost private health coverage under Obamacare, when in reality millions did.

A report by White Rock R-C-M-P says specialized experts and not police should be responding to mental health calls. The report by Staff Sergeant Kale Pauls says about nine per cent of calls every year are primarily related to mental health. It says White Rock R-C-M-P support a call by the Centre of Addiction and Mental Health that police should not be the first responders when people are in crisis. It also recommends police bill the Fraser Health Authority for mental health apprehensions when officers have to wait at the hospital for more than 30 minutes

The traditional Remembrance Day ceremony that takes place at the Cenotaph at White Rock's City Hall is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. The City is working with the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 8, to record a ceremony, complete with the traditional songs, readings and two minutes of silence. The ceremony will be shown on the City's Facebook page at facebook.com/whiterockcity starting at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The event is also available from the Legion's Branch 8 Facebook page.

$1M lotto surprise for Surrey dad buying takeout food for son’s birthday To celebrate his on’s big day, Surrey resident Erwin Espiritu went to buy takeout food. That’s when he learned he’d won the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the Oct. 9 Lotto Max draw, according to a news release from BCLC media relations. Espiritu bought the winning ticket at the Panorama Town Pantry on 58th Avenue, Surrey. He said the win means a new house for his family. Espiritu also plans to share some of his prize with his extended family.