Pulse FM News Update for Friday Oct. 9th

A fight at Trinity Western University has turned into a homicide investigation.

RCMP responded to reports of a guy getting in some kind of altercation with a security guard on September 30th – a 31 year old found unconscious on the grounds – later dying in hospital.

IHIT has now taken over the case – the victim not believed to be a student at the school- h his name not being released at this time.

With a little over two weeks until the provincial election – a new poll shows the NDP with a strong lead.

The poll done by Research Co shows 48% of people say they plan to vote for the orange party – an almost five percent increase from the same study done last month.

BC voters officially vote October 24th.

A man claiming to be the father of the person who ended up in the hospital in critical condition early yesterday after an interaction with Mounties says he has questions. The Surrey RCMP claims the man, whom the father says was his 17-year-old son, was hurt after shooting at an officer who was responding to a robbery at a plaza in the area of Fraser Highway and 159 Street just after 2 a.m.. The RCMP says the suspect then turned the gun on himself…Mounties have said the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The father is skeptical of the account from officers, saying his son doesn’t own a gun.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B-C has topped 10-thousand. The province is reporting 110 new cases yesterday — raising the total so far to ten-thousand-and-66 . Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry is also reporting one new death — pushing that total to 245. Henry says the case count gives her pause — particularly since she knows it under-represents actual cases.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says families wanting to visit loved ones in long-term care homes for Thanksgiving will have to stay away to protect other residents, staff, and the larger community from COVID-19. She says she understands that while some families want to help staff by feeding their loved ones, that’s not an option now, especially as flu season could add to hospitalizations. 14 long-term care facilities are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Liberal party is promising to fund construction of a new hospital in Surrey, even as the New Democrats say their plan to build a second hospital there is well underway. The Liberals have committed 300 million dollars for the project, but the N-D-P say the Liberals sold the land where a hospital was supposed to be built in 2014 when they were in power. The N-D-P says money for the project slated for the Cloverdale area was included in the party’s capital plan from the latest budget. Surrey is one of the battlegrounds in the lead-up to the October 24th election, and residents there have long been calling for another hospital in our rapidly growing city.

The B.C. leaders of the NDP, Liberals, and the Green Party will be facing off in a debate the day after Thanksgiving. With the provincial election looming, John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson, and Sonia Furstenau will have 90 minutes on Tuesday to answer questions about current issues and go head to head on topics that matter to B.C. voters. You can catch the debate starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Citytv.

The R-C-M-P is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to have vandalized COVID-19 signs at a park in Coquitlam. Police say the word “hoax” was sprayed on some signs warning people to maintain physical distancing at Lafarge Lake in Town Centre Park. They think the signs were damaged between September 19th and 23rd.