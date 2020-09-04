Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Sept 4th

The Vancouver Canucks have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, shutting them out 4-0. Another standout performance from rookie goalie Thatcher Demko, who stopped all 48 of the Golden Knights shots. Vancouver’s victory means the two teams will face off for a final game Friday AT 6 P.M. Fans hit the street at the intersection of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue in Delta to celebrate.

With the potential for an explosive spread of COVID-19 cases over the Labour Day long weekend, B.C.’s top doctor is asking us to work harder to flatten the curve. She says transmissions continue at private gatherings, indoor parties and as people mix between bubbles, and what happens two weeks down the road depends on the choices we make now. While young people between 20 and 29 years old now make up the largest infected demographic in B.C., Henry explained that one reason parties and gatherings are garnering so much attention is because contact tracing is so difficult in those situations. B.C. announced 89 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one additional death Thursday.

While construction is confirmed to officially begin this fall on the $2.83 billion Broadway Extension of SkyTrain Millennium Line, the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain is still in the detailed planning stage. But the South of Fraser project is also expected to reach a new milestone soon, according to Premier John Horgan Horgan says discussions are currently still underway on the Expo Line extension along Fraser Highway towards Langley, and that an announcement on the project can be expected “shortly.”

Could we be saying Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts again? Dianne Watts laughs when asked whether she would consider jumping back into Surrey municipal politics for the next election two years from now. But Watts, who served as the city’s mayor for three terms, hasn’t completely closed the door on the possibility. A new poll shows that if Watts did decide to run in Surrey again, she would easily beat current Mayor Doug McCallum. When asked who they would support between McCallum and Watts, 55 per cent of those surveyed said they would vote for Watts, compared to27 per cent for McCallum. Eighteen per cent said they would vote for another candidate.

The wife of Delta’s police chief, won’t be facing criminal charges as a result of a June incident on her property during which she was filmed insulting a woman before spraying her with a hose. According to the victim the Surrey RCMP did recommend charges of uttering threats and assault, but the case won’t be prosecuted. Instead, Crown is recommending alternative measures. Alternative measures are recommended in cases where the accused has no criminal history, according to the service.

The unemployment rate fell from 10.9 per cent in July to 10.2 per cent last month as the economy added 246-thousand jobs. Gains in August were largely concentrated in full-time work, and

Statistics Canada reports full-time employment is now almost six per cent away from pre-pandemic levels. More Canadians headed into work instead of their home office, with 300-thousand fewer people working from home last month. The number of people working less than half their usual hours –likely due to COVID-19 — fell by 14.6 per cent.

The B-C government has set the maximum allowable rent increase for next year at 1.4 per cent. The province says that’s down nearly 50 per cent from the 2.6 per cent maximum allowed this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Rental increases have been frozen until December for tenants who have lost income due to the pandemic.