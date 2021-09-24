Pulse FM News Update for Friday, September 24

B.C. is seeing yet another day of high COVID-19 cases, with another 832 people testing positive for the virus and five dying. Nearly half of the new cases Thursday are in the Fraser Health region — which has seen 377 new infections. That’s more than double the cases in any other health authority, including Interior Health, which saw a dramatic rise in cases over the summer. There are 153 new cases in Interior Health, 114 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 117 in Northern Health, and 71 in Island Health. Of the five people that have died in the last 24 hours, two deaths were recorded in Fraser Health, two in Interior Health and one person was in the Northern Health region Between Sept. 15 and 21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.5 per cent of new infections. From Sept. 8 and 21, they accounted for 82.6 per cent of hospitalizations.

Premier John Horgan says all the premiers want a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his new government’s throne speech to discuss increases to health care funding. The members of the Council of the Federation held a post-election meeting by phone today to discuss their need for long-term, predictable funding for health care. Horgan is the current chair of the group and says the federal government has diminished its contribution to public health care for too long. He says it needs to increase its share of health costs to 35 per cent through the Canada Health Transfer from the current 22 per cent of funding, based on the size of a population.

Vancouver-based athletic company Lululemon is a winner with Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees. They’ve signed Lululemon as the official outfitter of Team Canada — starting with next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The contract runs until after the 2028 Summer Games in Los

Angeles. Athletes, coaches and other members of Team Canada will wear Lululemon-designed clothing and accessories for opening and closing ceremonies, medal ceremonies and within the athletes’ village

Two men have been hurt in a targeted, early morning shooting in Surrey. R-C-M-P say the victims, aged 23 and 47, were attacked in a home in the Newton neighbourhood at around 5 a-m. Both men are expected to survive and investigators say one of them was also shot while standing in the driveway of the same home about two months ago. Although police say the attack is targeted, they haven’t said if it might be linked to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

Recommendations released today aimed at getting more electric vehicles on the road in B-C include new optional rates to lower the cost of charging the vehicles at home. The recommendations flow out of the second phase of a B-C Hydro review to get more drivers to go electric. Other proposals include considering measures to help middle- to lower-income households get into an E-V and plans for the deployment of more public fast-charging stations. B-C had the highest E-V adoption rate in North America last year and Environment Minister George Heyman says the new recommendations could make E-V’s more affordable and convenient.