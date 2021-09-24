Pulse FM News Update for Friday, September 24

Premier John Horgan says all the premiers want a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his new government’s throne speech to discuss increases to health care funding. The members of the Council of the Federation held a post-election meeting by phone today to discuss their need for long-term, predictable funding for health care. Horgan is the current chair of the group and says the federal government has diminished its contribution to public health care for too long. He says it needs to increase its share of health costs to 35 per cent through the Canada Health Transfer from the current 22 per cent of funding, based on the size of a population.
Vancouver-based athletic company Lululemon is a winner with Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees. They’ve signed Lululemon as the official outfitter of Team Canada — starting with next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The contract runs until after the 2028 Summer Games in Los
Angeles. Athletes, coaches and other members of Team Canada will wear Lululemon-designed clothing and accessories for opening and closing ceremonies, medal ceremonies and within the athletes’ village
Two men have been hurt in a targeted, early morning shooting in Surrey. R-C-M-P say the victims, aged 23 and 47, were attacked in a home in the Newton neighbourhood at around 5 a-m. Both men are expected to survive and investigators say one of them was also shot while standing in the driveway of the same home about two months ago. Although police say the attack is targeted, they haven’t said if it might be linked to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.
B.C.’s premier says he’s disappointed with restaurant owners and other businesses who are defying orders to demand proof of vaccination. The head of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) has estimated 50 to 60 eateries across the province have been refusing to check vaccination status. Premier John Horgan says naming and shaming restaurants isn’t the answer, noting more than 3-million British Columbians have downloaded their vaccine cards. The proof of vaccination program came into effect on Sept. 13 in B.C. The order requires people entering certain non-essential settings to show they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Public Safety has told NEWS 1130 “compliance and enforcement action” is underway by multiple agencies in communities across the province. Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BCRFA, says while he knows the province has started to quietly make moves on non-compliant businesses, he hasn’t heard of any getting closed as a result.