Pulse FM News Update for July 20th

Voting will take place today in the House of Commons on how long to continue the wage-subsidy program. Some hoping it will continue into December so businesses can reopen and keep staff employed while trade is slow.

People gathered at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver yesterday for an anti-mask rally. Protesters carried signs equating mask-wearing to fascism, calling COVID-19 a fraud and advocating “hugs over masks.”

Search and rescue was busy this weekend with multiple rescues – saying they’ve been swamped in recent weeks and are reminding people to take safety precautions before heading out.

Without tourists Granville Island may not make it past February even with $16.7 million in emergency funding from the Federal Government. Businesses that rent or manage on Granville Island aren’t eligible for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program because their broader landlord — CMHC — is a crown corporation.

Surrey RCMP are asking victims to come forward who may have been sexually assaulted by a man posing as a modelling agent.

Ramzan has now been charged with numerous offences including two counts of sexual assault.a bus rolled off the road to a glacier and landed upside down on a rocky slope Saturday in the Columbia Icefield in Alberta. RCMP saying the cause of the accident is not yet known.