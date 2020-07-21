Pulse FM News Update for July 21st.

With 102 cases over the weekend Dr. Bonnie Henry is worried that we may be bending the curve the wrong way. She warns us that if we want to get together, to do so outside and keep the groups to six, and keep track of who you’ve been in contact with.

Meeting financial needs and putting food on the table is a concern for 31% of people aged 18-29 and 47% of the 394,000 in the study are struggling with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

John Horgan is pressing Justin Trudeau to take steps to reduce the fear associated with illicit drug use, decriminalize possession of small amounts for personal use – 175 people died in June of drug overdoses – a large number due to toxic street drug supply.

A Vancouver woman has started an online petition asking that all Translink passengers wear masks – this after riding a full bus with very few people wearing masks. Translink has said a Provincial Health Order is required to make masks mandatory.

Earls on Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam has temporarily closed its doors after three staff members tested positive for the Coronavirus. All staff members were temperature checked upon arrival at the restaurant, did not show symptoms, and were wearing the appropriate PPE. No world on when the restaurant will reopen.