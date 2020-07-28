Pulse FM News Update for July 28th.

Dr Bonnie Henry announced 81 news cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths over the last 3 days. 15 new cases linked to a blueberry farm in Abbotsford and 1010 people have been asked to self-isolate due to exposure. She also limited to the number of people allowed to gather in short-term vacation rentals, including hotel rooms and houseboats.

A Guildford Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was July 20th. The store remains open.

Good news for people needing daycare! The province is funding 508 new licensed child care spaces in Delta and Surrey.There are nine projects — two in Delta and seven in Surrey — receiving funding to create a total of 156 infant/toddler spaces, 294 for children aged three years to kindergarten, 20 preschool, 30 school-age and eight multi-age spaces.

One person is believed to have been killed and another injured after a small plane crashed on a rural airstrip on the north end of Stave Lake in Mission, last night – no word yet on what caused the crash, as the search continues.

As if school wasn’t tough enough already – an internal survey showed more than ⅓ of BC teachers are unsure of heading back to class. The B.C. government is expected to announce tomorrow a full return to school in the fall for students from kindergarten to Grade 7. Students from Grades 8 to 12 are expected to be back in the classroom with some virtual learning.

And with that – a new poll suggests 23% of parents don’t know what to do – 59% plan to send their kids to school if there is some type of classroom instruction at least a few days a week. AND 18 per cent would keep children at home.