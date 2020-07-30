Pulse FM News Update for July 30th

Photo (Mara Soriano/Twitter)

We reported 41 news cases of COVID and no news deaths yesterday. Cases linked to a berry packing plant in Abbotsford climbed to 31 and 20 cases have now been confirmed on Haida Gwaii.

It was announced yesterday that most students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to schools starting September 8th with school districts posting final details online by August

26th. The province has allocated more than 45-million dollars to support enhanced safety measures to keep staff and students safe.

The second major office tower has the go-ahead from Surrey City Council. The 25 storey office tower will be built at 10045 King George Boulevard.

Surrey Council has given the third nod of approval for a 131-unit town-home complex in Guilford. Some residents feel that the area is already too condensed. The next council meeting is scheduled for September 14th.

It all comes down to decibels for RCMP in White Rock as they crack down on loud vehicles. Those who do break the noise violation could be subject to a $109 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Two more flights with Air Canada over last weekend have been affected with COVID on July 24th and 26th:

July 24: Air Canada Flight 311, Montreal to Vancouver, rows 1-4 and 12-14

July 26: Air Canada flight 007, Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 22-28

The two new exposures bring the total number of flights through the Vancouver airport with reported exposures since June to 33 since June.

The City of Surrey is working on fixing parking issues in East Clayton by adding 18 to 24 new spaces. Some residents feel that won’t solve the problem, and that it is illegal suites taking the spots and that is the real issue they want dealt with.

Great news, a woman and her bear have been reunited! Mara Soriano is hugging her teddy bear tightly now and is thankful to a good Samaritan for returning it in one piece with her mother’s message still recorded on the bear.