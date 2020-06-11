Pulse Fm News Update for June 11th

Day five with no new COVID deaths and no new community outbreaks – we did see 12 new cases since Wednesday and there are 185 active cases in our province so we aren’t out of the clear yet.

The state of emergency here in BC has been extended to June 23rd – the longest in BC’s history. Horgan said “there is no likely end in sight” also stating “ we are coming out of the flood season and looking squarely in the face of fire season”.

Trudeau’s latest emergency bill aid was not passed – the NPD worried the penalties for fraudulently claiming the Canada Emergency Response Benefit were too broad.

Cloverdale Chamber director is asking the City of Surrey to lower fees for patios saying that most businesses won’t be able to afford the high price. The Chamber asking the City to fall in line with other municipalities that aren’t charging for applications, parking or traffic control.

Campers that are now set-up at Crab Park, a lot owned by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, have been given three days to pack up and leave the property by the BC Supreme Court.

The Vancouver Pride Parade will be police free- the Pride Society stating it stands with Black communities who have taken to the streets demanding accountability from police. Most Pride events will happen online this year but the society says their decision will stand in the years to come.

So far this year 1.6 million tax dollars have been spent by the City of Surrey creating a team to lead the Police transition and Councillor Linda Annis worried financial decisions are being made without feedback from the public.

The Premier says Dr. Bonnie Henry has given the green light for a plan to have Vancouver be a hub city when the NHL resumes play. The league should announce its decision on two hub cities this month.