Pulse FM News Update for June 16th.

The $500 a week COVID 19 benefit payments have been extended for eight more weeks as of today. Justin Trudeau says the economy is recovering from the mass closures ordered to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus but there’s a long way to go. He is hoping that less people will need the benefit as we start to reopen businesses and people can start getting back to work.

Six new cases of COVID reported yesterday for a total of two thousand and forty five here in BC. Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded us, small clusters of cases can quickly rise among groups of people and we should not lose sight of the efforts put into keeping the number of cases low.

Condo and town-home owners should see an interim report today on strata hikes. The BC Financial Services Authority has been looking into premium hikes of 50 per cent or more based on a review of market data and consultation with insurance brokers and insurance providers. A final report should be released in September

Bianca Hayes, a Vancouver resident is headed to Halifax on her bike this morning aiming to set a women’s cycling record and raise money for ovarian cancer. Her challenge, in honor of her sister Katrina, who died in April 2018 of ovarian cancer at age 32.

A province-wide virtual meeting today hosted by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association will hear from hundreds of housing advocates on items such as the need for a safe drug supply to increased violence against women during COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions.

A BC Ferry employee working in the fleet maintenance unit in Richmond died on Saturday when he fell into the Fraser River. No other details were released. WorkSafeBC is now investigating.

Surrey RCMP searching for Muskan Heera, a 13-year-old girl reported missing. She was last seen in the 14500-block of 84 Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday. She’s 13, South Asian, five feet four inches tall and slim with long black hair.

“She was last seen wearing a grey Champion brand zip-up hooded sweater over a t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a backpack,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said. “Police and family are concerned about her well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information about Heera’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.