Pulse FM News Update for June 18th.

Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, and two more outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home in Abbotsford. The Langley and Abbotsford cases were transfer patients from Mission Memorial Hospital. Mission Memorial Hospital has been closed to new admissions while testing is underway.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh introduced a motion yesterday calling for an acknowledgement of systemic racism in the RCMP – the motion was met mostly with support but one Bloc Quebecois MP squashed the motion to which Singh called the MP a racist and was kicked out from day’s proceedings.

The Vancouver Elementary Teachers Association passed a motion yesterday that recommends that the RCMP and Vancouver PD longer attend school events – until “ both organizations take clear steps to address the disproportionate repression of people of color, including Black and Indigenous people.”