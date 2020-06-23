Pulse FM News Update for June 23rd.

We reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days in BC and one new death in long term care. We currently have 182 active cases in the province.

A new poll released yesterday shows that more than half of British Columbians’ employment has been interrupted by the pandemic – more than any other province. Delayed payments, coupled with reduced pay and already tight budgets, will put many into financial trouble.

The Canada-U.S. border has been shut to non-essential travel since March 21, and is currently on track to remain closed until July 21, although the closure could be extended.

Alberta RCMP handed out seven -$1200 fines to U.S. travelers stopped at Banff National Park – Americans are allowed to cross the border to drive to Alaska but are not permitted to make non-essential stops along the way.

The Vancouver Aquarium will reopen on Friday and will operate at 20 to 30 percent of normal summer capacity to adhere to physical-distancing guidelines.

46 year old husband and father of four Kashif Sheikh from Delta made the ultimate sacrifice on Father’s Day when his 13- year old daughter fell into a waterfall at Mill Creek Regional Park near Kelowna, Kashif lost his own life while saving his daughter.