Pulse FM News Update for June 26th

Two more deaths as of yesterday, both occurred in long-term care homes. We have 179 active cases in the province 15 people are in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

A second teacher has tested positive for COVID here in BC, but provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says no students were exposed. The last day for in class learning was yesterday.

Justin Trudeau says Canadian companies are now producing so much personal protective equipment for COVID that we are almost to the point of being self-sufficient.

Create Abundance Wellness Group is a part of the police investigation into Bo Fan’s death – she died on June 17th, after being brought to the hospital with serious injuries. Homicide investigators wanting to know what her relationship to the organization was as she was found near the clubhouse.

We won’t be getting our place as a HUB city for the NHL – John Horgan stating: I’m disappointed the NHL playoffs won’t be coming to Vancouver, but we will not bend the rules on public health guidelines and risk the progress we’ve made. Protecting the health and safety of people in BC is our number one priority.