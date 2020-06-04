Pulse FM News Update for June 4th

As we enter phase two – with businesses reopening and kids back in school numbers are going up – 22 cases of COVID and one death reported yesterday at a Langley Lodge.

With luxury condos being proposed in Whalley, some residents are feeling that the low income housing does not measure up and this could force some people out of the city to find affordable housing.

You can book your favorite vacation place in B.C. BUT you shouldn’t be travelling too far from home until we see how the virus spreads within phase two – likely we are looking at the end of June for more travel restrictions to lighten up here.

The charges against former Minneapolis officer have moved up to second degree murder – the other three officers have been fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.

The Delta Hospice Society could lose $1.5 million in funding because they refuse to allow medical assisted death.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision that took the life of Vancouver Whitecaps prospect Brandon Bassi who was a passenger in the Jeep that crashed on May 18th of last year – he was also 19.

They are considering pumping fake cheering and applause noise into the arenas – if the NHL resumes play. The plan so far is to kick off the season in July.