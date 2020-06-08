Pulse FM News Update for June 8th

Pulse FM News Update for June 8th

By June 8, 2020 News, Tara Doyle

The body of 58 year old  Charles Henry Klose was found in Chilliwack Saturday night. A suspected homicide is being investigated.

A missing plane that was overdue to land at the Boundary Bay airport crashed into the Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge on Saturday – the search is on-going.

After two decades of serving up frozen desserts Dolce Gelato in White Rock will be shutting its doors – this due to rent increases and COVID-19

Close to 30% of students returned to class last week. 157-thousand kindergarten to Grade 12  students attended – with reduced hours as the districts gradually started to reopen.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Rec will hear a motion tonight regarding slowing traffic at Stanley Park – single lane traffic is one option that will be looked into.

We will hear from Dr. Bonnie Henry this afternoon on how our province did over the weekend – as of Friday we saw just one new case – the lowest number since early march.

A horse galloped in to visit Mary Ann King at the Melville Hospice in South Surrey!Violet – an Arabian mare brought back memories of the countless hours Mary Ann had spent with her own horses.