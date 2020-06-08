Pulse FM News Update for June 8th

The body of 58 year old Charles Henry Klose was found in Chilliwack Saturday night. A suspected homicide is being investigated.

A missing plane that was overdue to land at the Boundary Bay airport crashed into the Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge on Saturday – the search is on-going.

After two decades of serving up frozen desserts Dolce Gelato in White Rock will be shutting its doors – this due to rent increases and COVID-19

Close to 30% of students returned to class last week. 157-thousand kindergarten to Grade 12 students attended – with reduced hours as the districts gradually started to reopen.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Rec will hear a motion tonight regarding slowing traffic at Stanley Park – single lane traffic is one option that will be looked into.

We will hear from Dr. Bonnie Henry this afternoon on how our province did over the weekend – as of Friday we saw just one new case – the lowest number since early march.

A horse galloped in to visit Mary Ann King at the Melville Hospice in South Surrey!Violet – an Arabian mare brought back memories of the countless hours Mary Ann had spent with her own horses.