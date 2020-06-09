Pulse FM News Update for June 9th

Seems that face-masks are becoming more and more common – a recent study showing that more than fifty-one percent of people are wearing masks now while shopping.

The RCMP may now be outfitted with body-worn cameras – this change coming after the recent anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests.

We reported 29 news cases of COVID-19 since Friday – no new deaths. Dr. Bonnie Henry asking us to be cautious when visiting places this summer – especially smaller communities. Also, asking people that have attended recent anti-racism rallies to monitor their health over the coming days.

An advisory committee is asking the City of Vancouver to assist in race-based health data that would shed light on the impacts of COVID-19 on radicalized communities that seem to be hit harder by the disease.

Checking on a parked car at a gas station turned into a hefty drug bust in Guilford – Surrey RCMP say they seized “suspected” cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, $20,000 in cash, a baton, bear spray and a knife.

Surrey will be getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale. The “brand new hospital” will be built beside Kwantlen Polytechnic University. The premier said this will be a very fast-paced process and could see the first shovels breaking ground by the end of 2021.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male. Kenneth WETHERALD was last seen at 1430 hours on June 08, 2020 near 132 Street and 96 Avenue in Surrey, British Columbia. He has not been seen or heard from since.

WETHERALD is described as a 56 year old Caucasian male, average build, 6’0 ft, last seen wearing a black/white shirt, grey sweat pants, white shoes. (Please see attached photo). He may appear confused if located. Police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-86630.