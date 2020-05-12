Pulse FM News Update for May 12th

Being in public is giving us anxiety! A study done by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found that 57 percent of Canadians are stressed out when being in public as the pandemic restrictions ease.

Here in B-C there have been two-thousand-and-53 cases of COVID-19

and 130 deaths so far — with less than 24 cases over 48 hours yesterday we are reminded as we being to reopen our economy starting May 19 we still need to be patient.

Vancouver’s park board had planned to reopen the parking lots AT beaches and parks this week, but they’ll now remain closed due to the lack of public compliance with physical distancing over the weekend.

Wetʼsuwetʼen First Nation leaders split over the Coastal Gaslink pipeline are calling for the immediate resignation of Crown_Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

Four elected Wetʼsuwetʼen chiefs say they were left out of the process that arrived at a an understanding on their land rights and title.

The ban on non-essential travel across the border is set to expire next week and while Ottawa and Washington are working on plans to deal with an increase in cross-border traffic – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is maintaining its cautious approach and that the premiers generally share the same view.

A family of seven in Abbotsford could use a helping hand right now – a fire has taken their rental home and all their belongings and the families four pets. The cause of the fire not yet determined but believed to no be suspicious. If you want to help out the GoFundMe page can be found by searching “The Colbourne Family Housefire Fund” at gofundme.com.

With the Victoria Day long weekend approaching B-C Ferries is reminding us to avoid non-essential travel. The ferries are operating at 50 per cent of their usual passenger capacity, and the frequency of sailings has also been reduced.