Pulse FM News Update for May 26.

We have a “food bank hero” here in Surrey – Feezah Jaffer has earned herself a spot on a Cheerios box – where an Oylmpian was meant to be! With no olympics happening right now General Mills decided to highlight food bank heroes – the company will also donate half a million dollars to Food Bank Canada as well as $600,000 in food.

COVID has created a seven-day-weekend for some people – a recent study showing that people ages 18-39 are more likely to binge drink! The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says unemployed people may have some challenges when it comes to alcohol consumption.

Another recent coast to coast study in Canada asked people about specific theories circulating around COVID – a few believed that Bill Gates is to blame, some that there is a link between the pandemic and G-5 networks, and at least 37% are convinced that the virus is man-made.

One hundred and four million N-95 masks have been ordered by the Federal Government, but less than 12 million have been received – with 9.8 million of them not meeting the Canadian standards. The Federal Government should be updating Canadians on their efforts to secure more masks today

BC Parks site was tougher to use than a bad tent yesterday, as the province tried to book reservations for campsites. More than 27,500 reservations were made as of 11 a.m. with 10 reservations being processed every second.

Four more deaths and twelve new cases of COVID-19 yesterday- bringing the total death toll in BC to 161 – out of 2530 cases. All four COVID-19 were at a Langley care home.

Dr Bonnie Henry warned that another wave could strike in the fall along with the seasonal flu, so keeping case low through the summer is key.

Fifty people is the max for any gathering, right now, Henry saying its too early to increase the number and that any new outbreaks could affect those vulnerable residents in long-term-care homes.

Book your ferry now!

B-C Ferries is resuming service between Horseshoe Bay in

West Vancouver and Departure Bay in Nanaimo. There will be four round-trip sailings daily starting Wednesday, June 3rd.

Sailings will operate at 50 per cent capacity for passengers.

No pay bump for transit, grocery, banks and other employees that have remained working during this pandemic. The BC Government is hoping private businesses will step up and pay the increases as more than 250-thousand heath and social service workers on the frontline will receive a lump-sum payment of approximately four dollars an hour, dating back to March 15th.

A buzz and a beer is what you can now get at TrendZone Barber Shop. Surrey City Council granting the shop located on 152 street a liquor licence. The owners are looking to serve up to 25 people – let’s hope it’s just the customers getting a buzz!