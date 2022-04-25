Pulse FM News Update for Monday, April 25th

As of this morning travelers entering Canada will face fewer pandemic border measures. Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 travelling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to travel to Canada. Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to wear a mask for 14 days, keep a list of contacts or report COVID-19 symptoms. Airports will still conduct random mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers as they arrive. One measure that is not changing is the mandate that all passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey.

A man is in custody after a fire gutted a restaurant in Aldergrove early yesterday. Police and fire crews were called to the blaze at El Greko on Fraser Highway just after midnight. They say the building was fully engulfed when they got there. R-C-M-P say the suspect was allegedly trying to keep warm when the fire got out of hand and that charges are pending.

Health officials say there has been an increase in sexually transmitted infections across the country during the pandemic. One of the reasons is the lack of access to testing. But now, health departments are pushing people to get tested because the longer you wait, the higher the risk for serious consequences. Current Canadian guidelines recommend annual STI screening for everyone under 30 years old who is sexually active, as part of routine health care.

The provincial government says six child-care providers in Surrey will be receiving funding to create 531 new licensed spaces. That’s in addition to nearly 2-thousand new spaces (that) have been funded in Surrey since the launch of ChildCareBC in July 2018,”

Surrey school district staff are moving ahead with plans for a 23-classroom addition at Fleetwood Park Secondary, which was one of two promises for Surrey students made by the BC NDP during the 2020 provincial election. The addition would bring the capacity at Fleetwood Park up to 1,700. As of September, 2021, there were 1,587 students enrolled at the school, with six portables on site.

Home sales in British Columbia were still strong throughout the first quarter of 2022, but they have dropped since the record-breaking highs of the same time last year. In March, MLS recorded 11,463 residential unit sales in the province. This is a decrease of 24.1% compared to the all-time record high of March 2021 home sales last month totalled $12.6 billion, which is 12.1% less than in March 2021. A new report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association predicts that sales activity will continue to cool off throughout the latter half of 2022.

A study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal finds socializing with people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 carries a significant risk of infection. But an unvaccinated person’s risk of infection drops when they spend time with people who are vaccinated. Co-author David Fisman says the choice to get vaccinated isn’t just personal because unvaccinated people create risk for those around them.