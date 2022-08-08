Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 8th

It’s going to be another sultry, sizzling hot day across most of the country B-C, southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta are are experiencing heat warnings. Temperatures climbing into the 30s and humidex readings into the low 40s for some areas. The conditions pose an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

As temperatures continue to soar across the Lower Mainland and B.C., the province’s paramedics are warning that some people could be waiting longer than usual for help. Ambulance Paramedics and Dispatchers of BC, says the ongoing staffing shortage on the frontline has hit a crisis point. it says there are not enough paramedics or ambulances on the road to get to every call in a timely manner. Like most industries in B.C., they’re struggling to recruit and retain staff. Call volumes for help tend to spike during warm weather, not to mention members are struggling to respond to the usual 2,000 calls a day, which include overdoses, those who get into trouble on the water, and other general emergencies.

The provincial wildfire service says controlled burns are scheduled in the southern Okanagan region in a bid to control a large blaze that has been burning for more than a week. Officials say the planned burn will increase the perimeter of the fire _ currently located about 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton _ and will ultimately help contain the nearly 60-square-kilometre blaze. The region has been much hotter and drier over the past few days, which will increase fire activity, but calmer winds should help firefighters with their efforts.

RCMP have released the name of a 18-year-old killed in a targeted gang shooting Saturday in Burnaby. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 1, near the Kensington overpass. Police say a man called 9-1-1 after his vehicle was shot and the passenger was killed. Police say they believe the shooting is connected to the “Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.” RCMP identified the 18-year-old victim as Meysam Zaki. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four people are recovering from what Vancouver police say are life-altering injuries suffered in a machete attack in downtown Vancouver. Police say they responded to a rooming house above a popular nightclub on Granville on Saturday night when a man allegedly set his suite on fire and then used a machete to attack four people inside the building. Police say they eventually shot and injured the man after he confronted officers while allegedly still armed.

A moderate earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake took place today just after 12:30 a.m., and was centred about 348 kilometres west of Victoria, but it is unlikely anyone would have felt it. The agency says there are no reports of damage or injuries, and there is no expectation of a tsunami.