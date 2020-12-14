Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Dec. 14th

Canada has received its first shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, and their distribution is set to begin today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement last night on Twitter. He says while it’s good news, the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over and Canadians must keep up their vigilance. The vaccines are bound for 14 distribution sites across the country in all 10 provinces. Quebec is set to become the first province to administer the COVID-19 vaccines today. They’ll go to the residents of two long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec

Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide more details today about the limited availability of the vaccine starting this week. Henry has said staff at long-term care facilities and front-line health-care workers in hospitals are first in line for the vaccine at two locations, one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and the other in Fraser Health. Health Canada is expected to approve the Moderna vaccine next as others are also considered for approval.

An outbreak has been declared at a Christian private school in Surrey, where 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Fraser Health said the Regent Christian Academy campus is being closed as a “precautionary measure,” and that the school will switch to remote learning until the end of the semester on Dec. 18.

The organizer of a rally that drew hundreds to the streets of Kelowna to oppose COVID-19 restrictions has been slapped with a $2,300 fine. The “Okanagan Mega Rally” took place Saturday afternoon. A poster for the event describes the purpose. “We demand: freedom, truth, transparency, choice,” it reads. “We oppose: tyranny, mandates, lies, new normal.” The hefty ticket was issued for violating the provincial health order on gatherings and events. The organizer’s name has not been released.

Protesters throughout Canada continue to stand in solidarity with farmers in India. For the past few weeks, people protested new legislation announced by India’s Prime Minister , which will allow farmers to sell their grain to private corporations, as well as the government. Previously farmers could only sell to the government at a minimum guaranteed wholesale price. Farmers say this has the potential to destroy their livelihoods as relying on the corporations could result in financial exploitation. Protests have been held worldwide as similar peaceful protests take place in Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax, and Winnipeg.

Google users in Canada, the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos, or get to their online documents during an outage this morning Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern. The inability to sign in prevented users accessing other platforms through Google, including mobile video games.

As Canadians prepare for the provinces distribution of the vaccine, it seems more people are willing to get the shot as soon as they can. The latest Angus Reid Institute poll shows an eight per cent increase in the number of people who say they want to be immunized as soon as it’s available to them, at 48 per cent. It was just a month ago that 40 per cent of Canadians polled said they were interested in getting vaccinated as soon as a shot was available to them. According to the pollster, people 65 years and older are among those most eager to want to be immunized.