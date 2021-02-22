Pulse FM News Update for Monday, February 22

The B-C’s Teachers’ Federation says it’s deeply concerned that the more infectious COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom has been found in five schools in the Fraser Health region. President Teri Mooring says in a statement that it’s imperative health officials and communities around four Surrey schools and one in Delta do all they can to contain the virus. Fraser Health issued a notice yesterday that the U-K variant had been found at Woodward Hill elementary, A-H-P Matthew elementary, Kwantlen Park Secondary, Tamanawis (tah-MAN’-ah-wis) Secondary and Hellings Elementary in Delta, and all remain open. Moore says school districts should be able to make regional safety enhancements like mandating masks everywhere, changing

schedules or increasing online learning access. She adds there should also be widespread rapid testing when a variant of concern is diagnosed.

Canada is expecting its largest ever shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, with both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech scheduled to make deliveries. The vast majority will come from Pfizer and BioNTech, with more than 475-thousand jabs due this week. Canada will also receive 168-thousand shots from Moderna. The BC government is still saying every person in BC that wants a vaccine shoulld have it by September. On friday we got a COVID-19 update with 508 new cases, 6 deaths. Dr Bonnie Henry will announce the weekends numbers this afternoon at 3pm

A few hundred people gathered without their masks outside Vancouver’s Art Gallery yesterday in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions. Speakers at the so-called B-C Grand Freedom Rally included Kristen Nagle, the Ontario nurse fired from her job for attending an anti-lock-down rally in Washington D-C. Former Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly, who lost his singing job after attending the last such rally, was also on hand. Protesters carried signs reading Facts over Fears, Freedom is essential and Ban the COVID P-C-R test.

New rules took effect this morning for airline passengers arriving in the country and people driving into Canada from the U-S. Anyone flying in from outside the country will have a COVID-19 test on arrival and must spend three days in quarantine at a government-designated hotel. Travelers will foot the bill for it all. At land border points, travelers will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume crossings. Just three hotels in Vancouver have been authorized so far to accept quarantine visitors flying in from outside Canada. The three-night forced stay at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, the Radisson Vancouver Airport or the Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport will cost two thousand dollars. For that, you’ll get the room, food, security, transportation and COVID-19 infection prevention and control. Limited air travel arrivals from outside Canada to just four cities –Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.