Pulse FM News Update for Monday, February 22

The B-C’s Teachers’ Federation says it’s deeply concerned that the more infectious COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom has been found in five schools in the Fraser Health region. President Teri Mooring says in a statement that it’s imperative health officials and communities around four Surrey schools and one in Delta do all they can to contain the virus. Fraser Health issued a notice yesterday that the U-K variant had been found at Woodward Hill elementary, A-H-P Matthew elementary, Kwantlen Park Secondary, Tamanawis (tah-MAN’-ah-wis) Secondary and Hellings Elementary in Delta, and all remain open. Moore says school districts should be able to make regional safety enhancements like mandating masks everywhere, changing
schedules or increasing online learning access. She adds there should also be widespread rapid testing when a variant of concern is diagnosed.
Canada is expecting its largest ever shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, with both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech scheduled to make deliveries. The vast majority will come from Pfizer and BioNTech, with more than 475-thousand jabs due this week. Canada will also receive 168-thousand shots from Moderna. The BC government is still saying every person in BC that wants a vaccine shoulld have it by September. On friday we got a COVID-19 update with 508 new cases, 6 deaths. Dr Bonnie Henry will announce the weekends numbers this afternoon at 3pm
A White Rock Man rescued a dog that was stuck under the deck of his new home for 43 hours and was able to return the pup to its rightful owners. Wade Deisman thought his neighbors got a new puppy that just wouldn’t stop barking, until he realized the sound was coming from his backyard. Deisman went to his back porch and said felt shivers thinking there’s a chance the dog could be under there, adrenaline kicked in and he instantly taking his deck apart, until he was finally able to see the dog inside a well that was about four-feet deep under the deck. he fed him, was able to find a missing dog notification on craigslist, contact the owners and re connect them to their sweet. pup.