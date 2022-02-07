Pulse FM News Update for Monday, February 7th

Surrey RCMP confirmed that a bomb scare at Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon was a hoax. RCMP were called to the hospital after staff discovered what they believed to be an explosive device. Police hospital staff noticed a tile had been moved inside one of the bathrooms. Upon closer inspection, staff located a device that appeared to be a bomb. Police confirmed that the device was not an explosive, however the incident did pose a “huge public safety risk.”

The federal and B-C agriculture ministers are scheduled to make an announcement today on a recovery package for the province’s agriculture industry to help it rebuild following last November’s devastating floods. Record rains combined with overflowing rivers swamped farmland in several areas of southern B-C and Vancouver Island, killing thousands of animals and flooding fields. Government officials are billing the funding as the largest ever recovery program for the sector.

The Ottawa Police Service has arrested and ticketed multiple people in relation to the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest. According to police, two people were arrested for mischief, one for driving while prohibited, and one for property damage. The police announced early Sunday that anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in the red zone could be subject to arrest and charges. There are over 60 criminal investigations related to the demonstration, so far.

A realty company in the Lower Mainland is apologizing after one of their company vehicles was spotted in this weekend’s anti-vaccine mandate protest in Vancouver. The Orca Realty van was among the hundreds of vehicles adorned with Canadian flags and anti-vaccine signs that clogged traffic in the downtown area on Saturday. The Company says it does not support the so-called freedom rallies and says the husband of an employee was behind the wheel and the company did not give permission or consent to its use.

Five people were arrested as the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy descended on Vancouver Saturday and was met with counter-protesters. According to Vancouver police, they received “numerous reports of rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways” as the trucker convoy made its way downtown.

The R-C-M-P is warning backcountry skiers and snowmobilers that warmer temperatures may mean an increased avalanche risk after three avalanches happened near Pemberton this weekend. Police say at least a dozen people had to be evacuated from the area after the slides, which killed one person and seriously injured another. Police say the snowpack remains unstable in the area, adding people should check avalanche ratings before heading into the backcountry in the coming weeks.

Former B-C cabinet minister Kevin Falcon has made a victorious return to politics, winning the leadership of the B-C Liberal party on Saturday. Falcon replaces former leader Andrew Wilkinson who resigned shortly after the October 2020 election where the New Democrats won a majority government. Falcon says he’s heading to Victoria with plans to rebuild the party and attract voters, and is looking for a seat in the legislature. Falcon scored a fifth ballot win, taking just over 52 per cent of the points available.

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has captured the country’s first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Parrot, won the men’s slopestyle event jumping up from his silver-medal showing at the 2018 Olympics. The 27-year-old is also a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in late 2018. Regina’s Mark McMorris won bronze, Canada now has five medals — one gold, one silver, two bronze.