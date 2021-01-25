Pulse FM News Update for Monday, January 25

with what seemed to be mild pneumonia. He recovered, but since then, more than 19-thousand people in Canada have died from COVID-19. On Friday Dr Bonnie Henry reported 508 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 63,484 cases in BC. As well as 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
Scientists and health experts are launching a nationwide campaign called ScienceUpFirst to counter COVID-19 and vaccine conspiracy theories and misinformation. The public awareness and engagement campaign will use Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to debunk incorrect information and boost science-based content. It’s being led by the Canadian Association of Science Centres,
COVID-19 Resources Canada, and the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta. You can follow them on all platforms by searching science up first
A B-C Supreme Court judge has ruled that Uber and Lyft can remain on the road in the province. Nine Metro Vancouver taxi companies had filed a petition asking the court to quash the provincial approvals of the ride-hailing operators. The cab companies argued the Passenger Transportation Board failed to consider whether allowing Uber and Lyft an unlimited fleet size would promote “sound economic conditions” in the industry. But Justice Sandra Wilkinson said the board carefully considered whether to allow unlimited ride-hailing cars and while it decided against capping the fleets, it left the issue open to review in the future
There will be a ceremonial walk this evening in the U-S Capitol when members of the House of Representatives deliver the impeachment article against Donald Trump to the Senate. The second impeachment trial of former U-S president Donald Trump is set to begin in two weeks. More and more Republican senators appear to be rallying to Trump’s legal defense. The odds are dimming that he will be convicted of inciting a siege of the Capitol earlier this month.