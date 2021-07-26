Pulse FM News Update for Monday, July 26

The B-C Wildfire Service says there are 259 blazes currently burning in the province. That’s a small improvement, down from about 300 earlier in the week. There are now 58 evacuation orders in place, affecting about 44-hundred properties. Another nearly 17-thousand-500 properties are on evacuation alert, meaning residents have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.

An emergency room doctor who’s seen firsthand the health impacts of prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke says the situation is likely to get worse in the future. Doctor Courtney Howard says it was harder than usual to treat people who showed up at the emergency department in Yellowknife with symptoms of asthma as wildfires and smoke swept across the Northwest Territories in the summer of 2014. While the cumulative health impacts of exposure to wildfire smoke haven’t been thoroughly studied, Howard says hints can be drawn from the link between disease, death and air pollution in general. She says the pollution increases deaths from the conditions that kill Canadians the most — stroke, heart disease, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases

The Mounties in B-C say protesters breaching an injunction against blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island cut 18 trees. Police say R-C-M-P Chief Superintendent John Brewer found the trees had been cut with chainsaws and laid across a road to block vehicle access. They say one person was also found to be smoking a cigarette surrounded by tinder-dry forest. The Fairy Creek Watershed area protesters, known as the Rainforest Flying Squad, did not immediately return requests for comment. The R-C-M-P also say 16 people were arrested, including one for allegedly assaulting a police officer, bringing the total number of protesters arrested so far to 494

As the University of British Columbia prepares to welcome students back to in-person learning, the vice-president of the UBC student union says students still feel uneasy about the return in the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Eshana Bhangu, the vice-president of the Alma Mater Society, says according to a survey the society organized, most students are concerned about the return to campus. The survey found 60 per cent of students are concerned they will be exposed to the virus, so Bhangu says the AMS is asking the university to make protocol changes. “We are asking for a mask mandate in lecture halls. Students just don’t want to be sitting in packed lecture halls, and we’re also asking that the university require vaccinations to live in student residences.” In a letter to the UBC board of governors and executives on July 22, the AMS says 82 per cent of the students it surveyed would be “in support of a policy to mandate vaccinations in student residences.” In a letter responding to the concerns, the UBC Vice President of Students, Ainsley Carry, says UBC recognizes and appreciates that there are students who have concerns about returning to in-person classes in the fall. Carry says the health and safety of the UBC community is first and foremost in it’s planning processes, which have been informed by and in consultation with the PHO, Vancouver Coastal Health and in accordance with the B.C. government’s Re-Start Plan.