Pulse FM News Update for Monday, July 26

The B-C Wildfire Service says there are 259 blazes currently burning in the province. That’s a small improvement, down from about 300 earlier in the week. There are now 58 evacuation orders in place, affecting about 44-hundred properties. Another nearly 17-thousand-500 properties are on evacuation alert, meaning residents have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.
As the University of British Columbia prepares to welcome students back to in-person learning, the vice-president of the UBC student union says students still feel uneasy about the return in the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Eshana Bhangu, the vice-president of the Alma Mater Society, says according to a survey the society organized, most students are concerned about the return to campus. The survey found 60 per cent of students are concerned they will be exposed to the virus, so Bhangu says the AMS is asking the university to make protocol changes. “We are asking for a mask mandate in lecture halls. Students just don’t want to be sitting in packed lecture halls, and we’re also asking that the university require vaccinations to live in student residences.” In a letter to the UBC board of governors and executives on July 22, the AMS says 82 per cent of the students it surveyed would be “in support of a policy to mandate vaccinations in student residences.” In a letter responding to the concerns, the UBC Vice President of Students, Ainsley Carry, says UBC recognizes and appreciates that there are students who have concerns about returning to in-person classes in the fall. Carry says the health and safety of the UBC community is first and foremost in it’s planning processes, which have been informed by and in consultation with the PHO, Vancouver Coastal Health and in accordance with the B.C. government’s Re-Start Plan.
Canada’s next governor general is set to be installed today. Mary Simon will be greeted at the Senate building this morning by a First Nations drumming circle and will be accompanied by a traditional Inuit drummer on her way into the Senate chamber. Inside the chamber, a traditional Inuit oil lamp will remain lit during the ceremony. Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, will become the first Indigenous person to hold the role of the Queen’s representative in Canada. She replaces former astronaut Julie Payette, who resigned in January after a report found that a toxic work environment had developed during her tenure
Swimmer Maggie Mac Neil is golden. She came first in the women’s 100-metre butterfly to score Canada’s first gold medal in Tokyo. Jessica Klimkait (KLIM’-kate) won Canada’s second medal of the day, earning bronze in the women’s under-57 judo competition. Meanwhile, Canadian Katrina Bellio is a first-ever Olympic record holder after the first preliminary heat of the women’s 15-hundred-meter freestyle swim event. It’s the first time that the women’s metric mile event is included in the Games. Sixteen-year-old Bellio was in disbelief as she learned that had earned the unique place in history, finishing in just over 16-minutes, 24-seconds.