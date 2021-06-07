Pulse FM News Update for Monday, June 7

A man is in hospital after being shot late Sunday afternoon in Langley. The victim was found screaming in a ditch in the area of 264 Street and 60 Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after Mounties were called to shots fired. Langley RCMP say the victim — who is known to police — is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. “Members attended the location and located a man with gunshot wounds,” RCMP Sergeant Barry Beales says. The motivation for the shooting isn’t clear, and Mounties aren’t sure whether it’s gang related at this point. No suspects have been identified, but a suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. More information is to come
A child, believed to be under the age of 12, and an adult have been seriously hurt after a dramatic police chase and shootout involving the RCMP in Merritt, according to B.C.’s police watchdog. The events unfolded Sunday at around 3:50 p.m. when Mounties tried to stop a white Ford F350 and trailer, which were believed to have been stolen. Both the child and adult were inside the vehicle. “The vehicle reportedly did not stop,” the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says. A short while later, at around 5:30 p.m., the IIO says police once again spotted the vehicle, this time on Highway 5 and without its trailer. “Police deployed a spike belt and eventually the vehicle stopped, but then continued travelling again before coming to a stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C,” the RCMP says. Mounties say gunshots were fired or exchanged between the suspect vehicle and officers throughout the incident. Both the child and adult were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The extent of those injuries is unclear at this time. Investigators say no one else was hurt. The IIO is now trying to determine if the actions or inactions by police led to the two injuries.
The federal government has approved a plan that would see NHL teams cross the Canada-U.S. border for the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs without having to quarantine. Team members will travel, both in and out of the country, using private planes and will be tested for COVID-19 pre and post-arrival in addition to daily testing. Throughout playoff rounds that require cross-border travel, players will live in a modified quarantine bubble that includes the team hotel and the arena when in Canada. The measures mandate that there will be no sharing of facilities between players and the general public, and players must severely limit their time interacting with the public in both Canada and the United States. Currently, the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are playing in the North Division final with the winner moving on to the Stanley Cup semifinal against one of three American-based teams.