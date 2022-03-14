Pulse FM News Update for Monday, March 14th

A vehicle protest along Highway 1 is slowing traffic headed west from Surrey across the Port Mann Bridge into Coquitlam. A long line of vehicles, including many trucks, has been slowly moving its way along the major route, affecting traffic as of 176 Street. Images show the lineup of mostly big rigs slowing commuters behind them. Word is that the vehicles are turning off at the Brunette exit. It’s unclear where exactly the protesters are stopping. What exactly the protest is about is unclear at this time, though there are suggestions the demonstrators are angry about spiking gas prices, which hit $2.149 last week, shattering previous records. You can take Fraser Highway to the Pattullo Bridge as an alternate route.

Environment Canada is forecasting a wet day for the Lower Mainland as a rainfall warning is in effect. The public alert covers Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley and says 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected by the end of the night. It says a storm moving across the region will bring long periods of rain, which should be heaviest near the mountains. Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have ended for the day. But the Ukrainian presidential adviser says they will resume tomorrow. He tweeted that this is a technical pause that will allow for

additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address Parliament tomorrow morning and will deliver an address via video to the U-S Congress on Wednesday.

A Metro Vancouver parish is preparing to welcome refugees from the Ukraine. Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in New Westminster says it was part of the roundtable discussions with Premier John Horgan last week to discuss how to ready the province. The reverend says the parish has already begun securing housing and other supports for refugees that it knows are coming. While the parish needs more information about things like visa requirements and government assistance eligibility, it has begun creating a database of people willing to offer temporary housing, child-care and translating services.

The executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees of B-C says people are partying like it’s 2019, since the province dropped its mask mandate. British Columbia lifted the requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces on Friday as part of a significant loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. Bars and clubs are now getting excited for the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in two years.

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted all of 40 days. Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the N-F-L. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” Brady says in the past two months, he’s realized his ”place is still on the field and not in the stands.”