Pulse FM News Update for Monday, March 29th

Police are expected to release more details in their investigation into Saturday’s stabbings around Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver. The attacks left a young woman dead and y six other people seriously wounded. A 28-year-old man was charged yesterday with second-degree murder, and is undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds. The alleged attacker his known to the police and has a criminal record. A memorial has been set up near the library and the community continues to rally around the victims as we all struggle to understand how and why this happened.

Canada is set to get a major boost in it’s vaccination program with 3.3 million doses set to arrive this week. Almost 1.2-million shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech are expected to arrive, along with 1.5 Million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and 600,000 shots from Moderna.

Hundreds gathered in Vancouver yesterday to condemn anti-Asian racism, while similar rallies were held in Penticton and the Tri-Cities. The events come in the wake of shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, which many have called a hate crime, and amid a surge in anti-Asian racism at home. Recent Statistics have shown anti-Asian hate crimes were up more than 700 per cent in the city last year. Premier John Horgan said last month that an anti-racism bill his government is developing would head to the legislature soon.

The two B-C health regions hit hardest by COVID-19 have opened age-based vaccine appointments for people aged 73 and up. Fraser Health says people can book their appointment online 24/7 or by phone starting at noon on the day they become eligible. Vancouver Coastal Health says people 73 and up in Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Richmond may call to book their shot. People age 70 and up on the Sunshine Coast, Bowen Island and in Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton can also call now.

Tug boats and nearby ships blasted their horns as the huge container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal wa re-floated overnight. Tugboats and salvage crews took advantage of high tides to free the Ever Given from the shoreline. The ship has been lodged in a single-lane stretch of the canal for nearly a week, and though its been partially freed from the bank, sources say there is no timeline yet for the canals reopening. About 12 per cent of global trade by volume goes through the Suez Canal, and it accounts for 30 per cent of the world’s daily shipping container freight.