Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 10

One man has been killed, and responding officers were fired upon in a brazen, daylight shooting at Vancouver International Airport that police say is related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, and provided an update Sunday evening. Sgt. Frank Jang says the 28-year-old shooting victim was known to police. No arrests have been made, but he says investigators are looking for at least two suspects. Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Richmond RCMP or IHIT. The Richmond RCMP said when officers were called to the domestic departure terminal, they “intercepted the getaway vehicle” and were shot at by the suspects. No officers were hurt. “This attack was targeted and carried out in broad daylight, with absolutely no regard for public safety, or anyone’s safety,” said Richmond RCMP Superintendent. Police took the extraordinary step of closing all routes into and out of Richmond after being called to the domestic departures terminal. The airport has been reopened, and a statement from YVR says the situation has been “contained”

Fraser Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a poultry processing plant in Surrey. They say 29 staff at Sunrise Poultry Processors have tested positive for the virus and the plant was ordered closed for 10 days beginning Friday. But there have been no reported cases of food or its packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and there is no recall of products from the plant. Meanwhile, the health agency has declared two outbreaks over at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam, which is a long-term facility.

Two-million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in the country this week — but none from any other vaccine makers. The federal government has not said when the next shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered, leaving many who got the shot wondering about their second dose. Canada is expecting another 650-thousand AstraZeneca shots from the COVAX initiative at some point. Ottawa has also been in talks with the U-S after President Joe Biden suggested last month that Washington may release some of its unused stockpile.

Surrey R-C-M-P are investigating two suspicious fires in Newton. Police say they received a call just after 5 a-m on Sunday concerning two house fires. They say one house was under construction while the second was evacuated. Police say several houses around the two were also evacuated as precaution. No injuries were reported, but if you do have any information regarding the incident you are asked to reach out to the RCMP

B-C’s health authorities are focusing their efforts to stamp out COVID-19 in high-transmission neighborhoods. In the District of Summerland and in the Rutland area of Kelowna and all of Golden people aged 18 and over are being urged to register for shots. Vancouver Coastal is urging people 30 and older in a dozen communities to get the jab, including Squamish, Britannia Breach and the Hastings-Sunrise neighborhood. Fraser Health has 19 neighborhoods or cities on its priority list covering areas in Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Mission, Burnaby and Port Coquitlam

After a rocky start, Canada has been able to turn its COVID-19 vaccine situation around. The country is expecting another 2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine this week, meaning more Canadians will have access to a first dose if they want one. The shipment is one of many. In April, Canada announced it would be getting more of Pfizer’s shots in the coming months, with 8 million more doses secured on top of what was already bought. The latest deal means Canada is to expect 4 million additional doses of Pfizer’s drug in May, another 2 million in June, and 2 million more in July. Canada also received a record shipment from Moderna last week. As of May 10, almost 40 per cent of Canadians had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine “If enough people get vaccinated and assuming vaccine rollout proceeds as planned, by mid Summer, at least 75 per cent of adults aged 18 years and older will have received the first dose,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said. She notes we need to hit at least that 75 per cent number if we want to see a summer with fewer public health measures.