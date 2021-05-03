Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 3

The body of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt has been found, police said. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on May 1 that human remains discovered in Hope on March 29 have now been identified as those of Hunt. Foul play is suspected in the death, and IHIT is working with Port Moody Police as the investigation continues and has now officially transitioned into a case of homicide,” said IHIT Sergeant Frank Jang. Investigators noted that they had been working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the human remains since they were found over a month ago. An extensive search was launched for Hunt, 48, after she went missing on January 18.Hunt’s family called her disappearance “uncharacteristic,” and said she’s left home without her cell phone, keys, or wallet. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers. Her family and loved ones have extended their gratitude to the “community of friends, family and strangers (who now feel like friends)” who stepped up to help in the search for the Port Moody woman in the months since she was last seen.

Police say they’re hunting for a motive in the killing of a corrections officer outside a shopping mall in Delta over the weekend. The victim of the fatal shooting at Scottsdale Centre has been identified as 29-year-old Bikramdeep Randhawa of Surrey. Delta Police say they believe the shooting was targeted, however they have not linked it to gang violence. They say they’re exploring every possible angle, including links to the man’s personal life and job, as well as the possibility it was a case of mistaken identity Stephanie Smith, president of the union representing correctional officers, says Randhawa’s loss is being deeply felt by his colleagues.

B-C health officials are expected to give an update on COVID-19 figures for the weekend today. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the briefing at 3 p-m. They are also expected to share more information about B-C’s vaccination plan. Last week, Health Canada announced that delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be delayed amid safety concerns linked to a U-S production facility

