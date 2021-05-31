Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 31

A First Nations teacher says educators across B-C will need to support students “triggered” by the discovery of over 200 children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. Rick Joe works with First Nations students in Chilliwack and says many are over-represented in the foster-care system and already struggle with generational trauma including families forced into residential schools. He says other students will need to be supported because they’re already learning about issues like Canada’s legacy of residential schools and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as part of the provincewide school curriculum. The B-C Teachers Federation has endorsed Joe’s suggestion that teachers wear orange all week and that flags at schools be lowered to half mast, but there are calls to do more to honour the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in B-C. There are also calls for governments to use ground-penetrating radar to find similar grave sites at other schools across the country. First Nations teacher Rick Joe says the discovery of the remains is a triggering event for students who regularly learn about the history of wrongs against Indigenous people. In Vancouver, 215 pairs of kids’ shoes now line the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery after being placed there Friday by First Nations advocates from the Downtown Eastside.

Two people are in hospital after a boat explosion on Pitt Lake, and one of them is in critical condition. Emergency Health Services says crews were called to the Grand Narrows boat launch yesterday afternoon after reports of an explosion. One person was airlifted to hospital while the other was transported by ambulance. There were a total of 5 people on board Video from the scene shows a small motorboat engulfed in flames and thick black smoke pouring out. Deputy Fire Chief Brad Perrie says crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, however due to the intial size of the fire, 2 people were injured.

B-C health officials say COVID-19 is still spreading as the province begins to reopen through a planned series of four stages. They say it’s important to get vaccinated while still maintaining social distance and using masks to stay safe during this period of transition. Officials say there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term facility, Brookside Lodge in Surrey, where one resident and staff member tested positive. The province reported 317 new COVID cases on Friday and two more deaths. Weekend clinics have boosted Canada to the point where 5.3 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. This week will see the delivery of 2.9-million doses of COVID-19 vaccines — with the bulk of the shipment coming from Pfizer-BioNTech. Over the weekend, Health Canada extended the expiry date on about 45-thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were due to expire today, by one month. Ontario pharmacies had been racing to administer the doses as second shot before the original best-before date

A South Surrey man who developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging people to watch for symptoms for a little longer than what’s recommended by health officials. Approximately one in 60,000 people can develop a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The BC Centre for Disease Control said people who receive the vaccine should watch for symptoms between four to 20 days after being vaccinated. The symptoms include headache, seizure, difficulty moving, blurry vision, difficulty speaking, shortness of breath, chest pain, severe abdominal pain, swelling on arm or leg, abnormal bruising or reddish or purple spots under the skin. Hal Fraser Bringeland received his shot April 5. It wasn’t until April 30 that he first realized he was having trouble catching his breath while playing squash. Since it was well after the symptom window, Bringeland said he wrote it off as stress at work, or age. Bringeland credits his wife for encouraging him to call 811, he is now on blood thinners and expected to make a full recover but still gets a little friendly razzing from his buddies saying: We used to think you were that one in a million kind of guy, so we’re sadly disappointed to learn you’re one in 60,000,