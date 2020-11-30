Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Nov. 30th

A man was killed in a shooting at a busy shopping complex in the Fleetwood area last night. It happened just before 8 in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at Fraser Highway and 152nd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene…The victim was known to police and they believe this was a targeted hit. At this point, no one has been arrested but police are asking for witnesses

Teachers, parents and students are preparing for a return to the classroom at a Surrey school, closed earlier this month due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Cambridge Elementary was closed for two weeks on Nov. 14 after at least seven cases, including at least one teacher, were confirmed. With the reopening coming just days after Surrey’s latest school outbreak, the president of the school’s parent advisory committee and mother of two students, says everyone is anxious. Many parents are planning on keeping their kids at home until after the winter break

Moderna is seeking emergency approval from European and American regulators for its COVID-19 vaccine, after final analysis of its Phase 3 clinical trial showed it to be 94.1 per cent effective. A hearing will be held in the U-S on December 17th for possible approval — one week after the hearing for Pfizer’s vaccine. Since first emerging nearly a year ago in China, the virus has killed more than 1.4-million people worldwide.

The Surrey Teachers Association is calling on the district to immediately cut class sizes while also putting in other pandemic protocols, including a call for students to wear masks. As another school in Surrey is ordered by Fraser Health to close for two weeks, teachers in Surrey say they are not surprised and unless changes are made, it won’t be the last one to have to close. In an open letter, the Surrey Teachers’ Association is calling on the district to make significant changes in the city.

Merriam-Webster’s choice for its 2020 word of the year was a no-brainer. The dictionary has chosen “pandemic,” which started to trend on Merriam-Webster.com as early as January . Lookups on the site for pandemic were about 115-thousand — 800 per cent higher than a year before. This year’s runners-up included coronavirus, quarantine, asymptomatic, mamba, kraken and malarkey.