Pulse FM News Update for Monday Oct. 19th

The Canada-U.S. land border closure has been extended yet again. As expected, the federal government has announced that the restriction on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. land border will now expire on Nov. 21. The current agreement was set to expire on Wednesday. The extension comes amid continued concern over the COVID-19 situation south of the border.

Shots rang out in the Cloverdale area late last night. RCMP say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on 80th Ave near Harvie Road. Shortly after that two people checked themselves into Langley Memorial Hospital saying they were shot in the neighborhood. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening….Then just after 9 p.m. Surrey Mounties got another report, this time a vehicle on fire on Northview Crescent by 165 Street. Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting . Police have 80th Avenue shut down between Harvie Road to 188th Street until sometime in the morning.

More than a dozen employees working at a meat processing plant in Surrey have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fraser Health Authority. Fraser Health is declaring an outbreak at the J&L Beef Ltd. plant, where 13 staff members contracted the virus as of yesterday. Meanwhile, staff members at two new long-term care homes in Surrey, The Village and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village have also tested positive in unrelated cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reporting 499 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. Henry says there have also been two new deaths — bringing the

total to 252. She says there are one-thousand-639 active cases, including 67 people in hospital. Henry says the province is in a second wave of the pandemic but is encouragingly not seeing exponential growth and instead is experiencing more manageable ongoing growth

A staff member at Zion Park Manor has tested positive for COVID-19. A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway.

Zion Park Manor is a long term care facility in Surrey that is owned and operated by the Lutheran Senior Citizens’ Housing Society. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Canada’s COVID-19 case count is fast approaching 200-thousand. The country’s chief public health officer is repeating a call for people to minimize in-person close contacts and follow public health practices to stem the spread. Dr. Theresa Tam says this response requires a collective effort and everyone’s actions matter. Canada confirmed COVID-19 case count sits at 196-thousand-324. The virus has claimed 97-hundred-46 lives across the country.

B-C’s party leaders traded barbs and pledged millions of dollars over the weekend with just five days left in the snap election campaign. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau took aim at how N-D-P and Liberal governments have managed forests and the housing affordability crisis. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson promised to spend 100-million dollars to improve rural internet access if elected after polls close on Saturday. And New Democrat Leader John Horgan pledged 450-million dollars for the party’s proposed 10-year cancer treatment plan as well as further action to protect wild salmon.

You don’t often hear doctors wade into the debate about climate change, but a new campaign is being driven by health care professionals. A group of physicians want British Columbians to think twice about their natural gas consumption. The campaign is called Switch it Up – and encourages homeowners to move to electrical kitchen appliances and home heating methods. Once natural gas is in your home, it can generate air pollutants. Health Canada says a gas stove can produce nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which can worsen lung and heart conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

R-C-M-P in Coquitlam, Surrey and Burnaby have joined forces to make arrests after they say suspects literally tunnelled into businesses to commit crimes. An R-C-M-P statement says pooling resources and sharing information between agencies helped identify similarities that eventually led to two suspects. A 43-year-old man is facing charges including eight counts of

break-and-enter while a 39-year-old woman is accused of two counts of the same offence. Police began investigating in early September following numerous reports from several cities about crooks breaking through the walls of adjoining businesses in order to steal safes or other property in targeted workplaces.

B.C. has been cleared of any tsunami threats following an earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday (Oct. 19).

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake occurred roughly 88 kilometres south east of Sand Point around 2 p.m. , registering at 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

Emergency Management B.C. confirmed the all-clear at 3:50 p.m. A tsunami warning remains in effect for South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula.