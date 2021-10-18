Pulse FM News Update for Monday, October 18

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in Kamloops today, where the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the finding of some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring. Today’s visit comes after Trudeau apologized to Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir earlier this month for not having accepted invitations to attend the nation’s event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. Tk’emlups te Secwepemc issued a statement saying it wasn’t interested in apologies that don’t lead to real change and action to support healing for residential school survivors and the revitalization of Indigenous culture and languages. The nation has called on Ottawa to fund a new healing centre for residential school survivors and their families and for the full disclosure of government records related to children who attended the Kamloops institution.

The Hong Kong Department of Health has banned direct flights from Vancouver operated by Air Canada for two weeks in response to COVID-19 cases. A statement posted to the department’s website says health officials detected nearly 60 imported cases in the first two weeks of this month, including one passenger on an October 13th Air Canada flight from Vancouver. It says another passenger had failed to comply with disease prevention and control requirements, prompting officials to implement the ban, which will remain in effect until October 26th. Air Canada notes that its Toronto to Hong Kong flights are not affected



Fraser Health has declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks — one at Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster, where two residents tested positive, and the other at Heritage Villa in Chilliwack, where one resident and two staff were diagnosed. The health authority says enhanced infection control measures are in place. Vancouver Coastal Health has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amica Lions Gate, a private care facility where two residents tested positive. There were 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living as of the province’s latest update, as well as four in hospitals.



B.C. Premier John Horgan has strong feelings about the rules regarding travel to and from the U.S., calling the situation “an example of stupidity.” He plans to bring that up with the prime minister eventually, he said. Specifically, Horgan doesn’t like that travelers into Canada need to be double vaccinated and provide a negative COVID-19 test. “Double immunization and the prospect of third doses for vulnerable people, which is currently underway, I believe puts us in a very strong position to say that the testing regime that is currently in place is redundant, and that we can probably move on without having that,” he said. He was dissuaded from taking a work trip to Washington for 36 hours to meet the mayor of Seattle due to the restrictions. “They said, ‘Well, you can get a test in Vancouver and that will cover you on the way back,’ and I thought, ‘What’s the point of having a test in Vancouver, going to Seattle, saying I’ve been tested within the past 36 hours, and then coming right back again? Why don’t I just get a test when I come home if I need one?’” said Horgan. I think it’s excessive and I’m going to make that case to the prime minister.” The premier is just one of many criticizing the federal government’s policy on mandated testing before entering Canada.