Pulse FM News Update for Monday, October 18

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in Kamloops today, where the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the finding of some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring. Today’s visit comes after Trudeau apologized to Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir earlier this month for not having accepted invitations to attend the nation’s event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. Tk’emlups te Secwepemc issued a statement saying it wasn’t interested in apologies that don’t lead to real change and action to support healing for residential school survivors and the revitalization of Indigenous culture and languages. The nation has called on Ottawa to fund a new healing centre for residential school survivors and their families and for the full disclosure of government records related to children who attended the Kamloops institution.
B.C. Premier John Horgan has strong feelings about the rules regarding travel to and from the U.S., calling the situation “an example of stupidity.” He plans to bring that up with the prime minister eventually, he said. Specifically, Horgan doesn’t like that travelers into Canada need to be double vaccinated and provide a negative COVID-19 test. “Double immunization and the prospect of third doses for vulnerable people, which is currently underway, I believe puts us in a very strong position to say that the testing regime that is currently in place is redundant, and that we can probably move on without having that,” he said. He was dissuaded from taking a work trip to Washington for 36 hours to meet the mayor of Seattle due to the restrictions. “They said, ‘Well, you can get a test in Vancouver and that will cover you on the way back,’ and I thought, ‘What’s the point of having a test in Vancouver, going to Seattle, saying I’ve been tested within the past 36 hours, and then coming right back again? Why don’t I just get a test when I come home if I need one?’” said Horgan. I think it’s excessive and I’m going to make that case to the prime minister.” The premier is just one of many criticizing the federal government’s policy on mandated testing before entering Canada.
Canadian junior-hockey history will be made today (Sunday) at South Surrey Arena, when four officials form the first-ever all-female officiating crew and will work the BC Hockey League game between the Surrey Eagles and Langley Rivermen. Grace Barlow and Megan Howes will referee the game, which starts at 4 p.m., while Melissa Brunn and Colleen Geddes will work the lines. The BCHL, as well as other junior ‘A’ leagues across the country, has had female officials before, but never an entire four-person crew made up of women. “To share the ice with strong athletes is one thing, but to skate alongside strong female athletes at this level is another. I am tremendously proud of our journey thus far,” Howes said. Howes and Brunn have both previously officiated BCHL games, while Barlow and Geddes are in their first seasons in the league. “This is another step towards a more inclusive approach to hockey,” said Vanessa Stratton, female officiating lead for BC Hockey. “They are leaders for the next generation of young female officials and that is something to be so proud of.”