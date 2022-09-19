Pulse FM News Update for Monday, September 19th

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth the Second drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers to Westminster Abbey. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost three-thousand diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre. But there were personal touches in addition to the pomp and ceremony. The Queen’s coffin was followed into the church by generations of her descendants, including King Charles the Third, heir to the Throne Prince William and nine-year-old George, who is second in line. The Queen’s casket has been taken to Windsor Castle, followed later by a private internment.

There will be various services across Canada today to honour Queen Elizabeth the Second. In B-C, a memorial is being held at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and others are taking part in the procession, which also includes a 21-gun salute.

Commemorations are being held in honour of Queen Elizabeth the Second across Canada. Lieutenant governors and premiers will be attending church services in Halifax, Fredericton, Charlottetown and St. John’s today. Meantime, members of the military and R-C-M-P are preparing to parade through the streets of Ottawa this afternoon and sound a 96-gun salute — one salvo for every year of the queen’s life.

Thousands of British Columbians took part in the first in-person Terry Fox Run this weekend since 2019. The Terry Fox Foundation says about four-million people in nearly 600 communities across Canada participated this year. The run marks 42 years since Terry Fox, a 21-year-old from Port Coquitlam, began the Marathon of Hope and set out on a cross-Canada run to raise funds for cancer research after losing his leg to cancer at 18 years old. Fox sadly died before he could complete his journey, but raised over 24-million dollars. The foundation says the annual fundraiser has since raised more than 850-million dollars, which has gone toward 13-hundred cancer research projects

Police say a woman has died after a serious car crash in Surrey. They say a driver is in custody and police continue to investigate . A section of 108 Ave was shut down Sunday. Mounties are asking anyone with possible information or camera footage from the area to reach out to police.

Mounties in Surrey are looking for witnesses after shots were fired in Newton this weekend. They say officers responded to reports of gunshots at a residence around 4:30 Sunday morning. Photos from the scene show multiple bullet holes in the front of the home. Police say no one was injured, but as the investigation is in its early stages, are asking anyone with information to come forward.