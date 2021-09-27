Pulse FM News Update for Monday, September 27

University of B-C president Santa Ono has issued a statement of condolence following the deaths of two students early Sunday. He says the accident that resulted in the deaths of two 18-year-old students is an awful tragedy and the entire university is in mourning. University R-C-M-P says the male and female students were walking together on the sidewalk on Northwest Marine Drive when a vehicle veered off the road and they were struck and killed. R-C-M-P says the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was released to appear in court at a later date

British Columbia’s homicide team was deployed to Maple Ridge after a body was discovered inside a pickup truck destroyed by fire. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is not yet known if the discovery of the body is related to the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang conflict. I-H-I-T has yet to identify the person found inside the truck. Investigators are appealing to the public for information, saying the pickup did not have a muffler and would have been making loud noises.

People in British Columbia are reminded that today marks the date when the province’s vaccine card is considered the only acceptable proof of vaccination to attend certain businesses and recreational events. The government’s transition period allowing people to present their vaccine records from their immunization appointments expired Sunday. Provincial health orders now require people show the B-C Vaccine Card to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events. Health Minister Adrian Dix says more than three million people in B-C have already downloaded their vaccine card to their mobile device or printed a copy.

China’s Foreign Ministry claims that Canada’s “Two Michaels” were released on bail and allowed to return home to Canada for health reasons. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and the return to China of a long-detained executive from Huawei Technologies. The Canadians were detained in December 2018, days after Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of U-S authorities. Meng fought the U-S demand for extradition but reached a deal with the U-S Justice Department

The B-C government says it’s extending the cap on fees charged by food delivery companies to help the restaurant industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the fee cap was set to expire this week, but it’s now been extended to the end of this year. He says the order will continue to cap fees charged to restaurants from food delivery companies at 15 per cent. Kahlon says the cap of five per cent on additional services related to online ordering and processing fees was also extended to December 31st.

Seattle made its debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity related to Seattle’s decision to trek across the state for its first game. The home arena for the Kraken — Climate Pledge Arena — is still a couple of weeks from completion and Seattle’s first home game is Oct. 23 against the Canucks.