Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 15

R-C-M-P in Surrey say they issued 18 tickets last week for non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders — most for large gatherings that are currently banned. The Mounties say the value of the fines totaled nearly 17-thousand dollars. Ticket recipients included a person who organized a wedding with 22 people in attendance and a restaurant caught with customers dining inside. The Mounties say officers have seen the number of people and businesses ignoring public health orders creeping up recently, especially with sunny weather now here.

With only two months left in the school year, teachers in B.C.’s hottest pandemic zone are demanding more students be allowed to learn from home — especially in areas where exposure rates are high. The Surrey School District remains the hardest hit by COVID-19, even though thousands of people who work there have received their first dose of vaccine. Lisa Davis, who teaches science and chemistry at Fraser Heights Secondary, says most of the students are still at risk. Since September, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been reluctant to close schools — saying kids are safer there than in the community, but teachers holding out hope stronger measures will be taken before the end of June — when it may be too late. Henry’s repeatedly said she believes children are safer staying in school than risking exposure in the community.

The Vancouver Canucks are set to return to action on Friday against Edmonton as the players fight to get back in game shape both physically and mentally after their COVID outbreak. Nine players were removed from the NHL’s COVID Protocol list Wednesday, but seven still remain. JT Miller was one of the few Canucks who did not contract the virus, and he feels he isn’t ready to play after three weeks off. “I can’t imagine guys that have had it and guys that are struggling to breathe getting up and downs steps to try and come back and perform. I am just worried about our team’s safety and the safety of our families,” he says Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Canucks players have met with the NHLPA. There is concern as they may have to embark on a track that would see them play19 times in a 31-day stretch. Miller says it’s simply unacceptable and putting the player’s safety at risk. Word is the discussions Wednesday were fairly productive, and the Players Association along with the NHL and the Canucks medical staff will continue to work to determine if the team is truly ready to roll by Friday night. Friday’s faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

B-C health officials are calling on everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one, as hospitalizations linked to the virus hit a new record high. The province confirmed 1 thousand 168 new cases and six deaths Wednesday. There are 397 people in hospital, surpassing a previous peak in December. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is available to anyone 55 and older through local pharmacies

Families members who have had relatives die during interactions with police in B-C are pushing for changes to the province’s Police Act. B-C is currently accepting submissions for recommendations to change its 45-year-old piece of legislation. Families that spoke to the Canadian Press say they want to see changes to the province’s police oversight agencies and improved mental health supports. Doug Routley, the N-D-P committee chair, says the public’s concerns about policing are being taken seriously

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is calling for the same time and effort to be put into caring for people who use drugs as has been put into responding to the pandemic. Henry is among several health officials calling for bold, courageous and compassionate action on the fifth anniversary of B-C’s deadly overdose crisis. The B-C Coroners Service says overdoses are now the fourth

highest cause of death in the province — with seven-thousand-and-24 deaths occurring in the past five years. Henry says decriminalization of drug possession and increased access to safer supplies are important initiatives but people with addiction issues also need help and supports.

With reports B.C.’s indoor dining ban will extend another month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners already struggling are feel knocked even further down. Relying on take-out is a challenge for Bill Waring’s breakfast-based De Dutch restaurants. But they’re adding tables outside where they can and testing a new online take-out approach. Waring says with the weather warming up, he has been hopeful for his business. The BC Restaurant and FoodServices Association said Tuesday that restrictions on indoor dining across B.C. could last up to the May long weekend. Ian Tostensen with the group says he and other industry stakeholders met with Dr. Bonnie Henry, claiming she confirmed the restaurants set to expire on April 19 will be extended. Waring says almost all of his locations have been using third-party delivery, but he points out it can be costly to use companies like Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes. So today on the second annual National Takeout Day here in Canada, go and support your favorite local restaurant, call them directly, go pick up your food and enjoy a night off from cooking while helping to support your favorite local restaurant

Eight people have been arrested on mischief and obstruction charges after two separate protests in Vancouver. Constable Tania Visintin says protesters chained off the main entrances to two downtown office buildings for several hours. Police moved in after managers at the buildings asked them to leave as it was creating a safety hazard. A group calling themselves the Land and Water Protectors say they planned the protests at the offices of two insurers of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project