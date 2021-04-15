Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 15

With only two months left in the school year, teachers in B.C.’s hottest pandemic zone are demanding more students be allowed to learn from home — especially in areas where exposure rates are high. The Surrey School District remains the hardest hit by COVID-19, even though thousands of people who work there have received their first dose of vaccine. Lisa Davis, who teaches science and chemistry at Fraser Heights Secondary, says most of the students are still at risk. Since September, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been reluctant to close schools — saying kids are safer there than in the community, but teachers holding out hope stronger measures will be taken before the end of June — when it may be too late. Henry’s repeatedly said she believes children are safer staying in school than risking exposure in the community.
The Vancouver Canucks are set to return to action on Friday against Edmonton as the players fight to get back in game shape both physically and mentally after their COVID outbreak. Nine players were removed from the NHL’s COVID Protocol list Wednesday, but seven still remain. JT Miller was one of the few Canucks who did not contract the virus, and he feels he isn’t ready to play after three weeks off. “I can’t imagine guys that have had it and guys that are struggling to breathe getting up and downs steps to try and come back and perform. I am just worried about our team’s safety and the safety of our families,” he says Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Canucks players have met with the NHLPA. There is concern as they may have to embark on a track that would see them play19 times in a 31-day stretch. Miller says it’s simply unacceptable and putting the player’s safety at risk. Word is the discussions Wednesday were fairly productive, and the Players Association along with the NHL and the Canucks medical staff will continue to work to determine if the team is truly ready to roll by Friday night. Friday’s faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
B-C health officials are calling on everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one, as hospitalizations linked to the virus hit a new record high. The province confirmed 1 thousand 168 new cases and six deaths Wednesday. There are 397 people in hospital, surpassing a previous peak in December. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is available to anyone 55 and older through local pharmacies
highest cause of death in the province — with seven-thousand-and-24 deaths occurring in the past five years. Henry says decriminalization of drug possession and increased access to safer supplies are important initiatives but people with addiction issues also need help and supports.