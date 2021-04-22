Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 22

A new report suggests B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination plan isn’t enough to see life return to normal by fall. Researchers at Simon Fraser University find the province simply will not have inoculated enough British Columbians by September, according to the current plan, to reopen at that point without the number of cases rising substantially. They believe vaccinating children may be one of the keys to ending measures like physical distancing. The research points out that when B.C.’s current vaccination plans are finished, “a substantial portion of the population will be unprotected by vaccination,” including children (for whom COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved), adults who decline the shot, and “those for whom the vaccine did not prevent infection.”

The modelling suggests the province’s current plan will only protect 51 per cent of the population, with all adults who want the vaccine getting their second dose by the fall. That is well short of the 60 to 70 per cent needed for effective herd immunity. Vaccinating children could easily bump up the number of those immunized to over 60 per cent of the population, the report suggests. However, it notes it’s unlikely we would be able to get children as young as 10 inoculated by September, given the timeline for regulatory approval.” Vaccines are only administered to people who want them, and none of those currently in use in Canada are approved for children.

Unclear messaging to pharmacies across B.C. means some people turning 40 this year have been turned down for their AstraZeneca shots when they shouldn’t have been. According to the B.C. government website, the eligibility cut-off is a 1981 birth year. However, multiple people who are months away from being 40 and born in 1981 have been turned away. Naomi McCormick went through this and said “When I tried to [book with] my local pharmacy, I was immediately X’d and he said ‘you’re not old enough,’” ‘you absolutely have to be 40 the day you get the vaccine. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts.’ This was the day that the age eligibility changed from 55 to 40, so there probably was just confusion within pharmacies. McCormick says based on her experience, it feels like it’s a bit of a “gamble” for British Columbians experiencing similar barriers. McCormick has her immunization booked for Thursday, and she says she hopes when she gets there, she’ll actually be able to receive the shot.

Today on Earth Day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises Canada will slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent within the next decade. The new target is higher than the 36 per cent reduction in emissions the Liberal government says it can achieve under existing measures by 2030. However Canada’s new target falls short of the minimum 50-to-60 per cent reduction climate groups say is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 C degrees. Trudeau announced the higher target during a virtual climate summit of world leaders convened by U-S President Joe Biden.

He had pledged to cut his country’s emissions by 50 to 52 per cent by 2030.