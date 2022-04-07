Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 7th

Homicide Investigators have been called to a home near 152A Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey after a shooting in the overnight hours Wednesday. First responders were called just after 1:30 a.m. and found a 33-year-old injured within the home. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but due to the serious nature of his injuries, he is not expected to survive. Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Air Canada says flights between Vancouver and Delhi will be suspended this summer due to the difficulties of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace. It says the route to India’s capital is constrained because of a refueling stop required on flight paths that avoid flying over Russia and the war in Ukraine. Air Canada says anyone whose bookings are affected will be rescheduled on alternate flights without additional fees, as the airline will continue to operate its flights to India from Toronto and Montreal.

B-C’s Health Ministry says the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped by five patients to 329, with 37 in intensive care. It says people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 accounted for 12 per cent of B-C’s population and 19 per cent of those critical care patients. An update on the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is expected today. Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials will start providing weekly updates on COVID-19 on Thursdays, when they would report on vaccination rates, hospitalizations and fatalities.

Today’s federal budget is expected to include measures to make buying a home more affordable. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also expected to include billions of dollars for national drug and dental plans as part of the Liberals’ deal with the N-D-P, and more money for the military as part of an agreement with NATO allies. A better than expected economy and higher oil prices will pad the government’s bottom line and help offset any new spending to be announced this afternoon.

Leaks ahead of Thursday’s federal budget suggest the government will be spending billions of dollars to help tackle the high cost of housing. That reportedly includes a new law that would ban foreigners from buying Canadian houses and condos for the next two years. A number of media outlets, citing senior government sources, are reporting Ottawa will sets aside $10 billion to deal with housing affordability over the next five years.

The B-C government is asking the public to provide input on whether it should allow spaces where people could consume cannabis, with an online survey open on the province’s website until May 8th. The province describes a cannabis consumption space as a business or special event that provides cannabis for sale and use on site, such as cafes, spas and ticketed events like concerts and festivals. If allowed, the province says consumption spaces would need to align with provincial public health and safety objectives — for example, indoor smoking and vaping would continue to be prohibited.

A recall of certain Kinder brand chocolate products linked to an outbreak of salmonella in Europe and the U.K. has been expanded to Canada. However, The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says so far there have been no illnesses reported here. The recalled chocolates include a wide range of Kinder products including Kinder Surprise and some Easter treats. The products were sold nationally in a variety of sizes, with best before dates ranging from June 19, to Nov. 29, 2022.