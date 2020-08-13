Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 13th

Surrey RCMP is looking for a missing youth girl – 10 year old Skylar Summers was last seen yesterday afternoon near 100th Avenue and 127 B Street – she has not been seen or heard from since.





An employee at the Ocean Parks Safeway has come down with COVID-19.

Their last day working at the store was over the August long weekend – three employees at the Fleetwood Safety have also tested positive for COVID.



Traffic continues to build in Surrey.

A ne report by the city shows traffic volume has increased by 15 per cent in most areas – saw a dip during the start of the pandemic but since then has steadily climbed – city will continue to monitor traffic cameras to decide where congestion relief is most needed.

Horgan has had it up to there!

The premier is threatening penalties if ‘young people’ don’t smarten up and start social distancing – saying while he prefers letting people use their own judgement – he isn’t against handing out fines if need be – this as 85 new cases were reported yesterday – the highest daily spike since April.



SFU has announced its retiring its ‘clansman’ team name – saying after extensive talks with stakeholders, and the community its time for a change – students complaining about the controversial name for years.

A West Vancouver councillor wants all restaurants and pubs to close up once again to stop the spread of covid-19 – Craig Cameron saying some people aren’t taking the pandemic as seriously as they should – this as 85 new cases were reported yesterday – the highest spike since April.

The Canucks kicked off Wednesday night’s Stanley Cup opener strong – beating the Blues 5-2 – next game is Friday!

As Canada and countries around the world debate how to safely open schools – the UN estimates close to 50% of all schools globally don’t have access to water and soap for handwashing – more than one-third of those Africa.



After going more than 100 days without a COVID-19 outbreak – New Zealand is now dealing with a puzzling outbreak – what started as four cases in one house – has now grown to 17 linked cases – the number expected to keep rising.



