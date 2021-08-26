Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 26

The B-C government says the number of people booking their first COVID-19 shot has made a “significant” jump after the province announced proof of vaccination will soon be required to access a range of indoor activities. The Health Ministry says nearly 95-hundred people booked their shot Tuesday, an increase of 124 per cent from just over 42-hundred bookings last week. It says there was a particular increase among people under the age of 40. As of September 13th, B-C residents must show proof of having recieved at least one vaccine dose to eat at a restaurant, go to a movie or attend a sporting event. After October 24th, they must be fully vaccinated

The vast majority of the remaining Canadian personnel have been evacuated from Taliban-controlled city of Kabul. Canada’s acting Chief of Defence Staff says the armed forces wishes it could have saved everyone. Evacuation operations have ended, and the final flight left in the last eight hours. There is a small liaison team on the ground to help with coordination to help allies for the next day or two. Canada says it will now focus its efforts on helping 20,000 refugees settle in the country.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau brought his campaign to the Lower Mainland yesterday, with a stop in Surrey. He pledged a re-elected Liberal government would raise the corporate income tax rate paid by Canada’s largest banks and insurance companies to 18 per cent from 15 per cent on all earnings over one-billion dollars. He says they would establish the Canada Recovery Dividend so the institutions contribute more over the next four years of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau also renewed a 2019 promise of help for urban Indigenous housing providers, who had hoped funding would be included in the spring budget. He says Ottawa had been trying throughout the pandemic to co-develop a plan with Indigenous Peoples but it’s taken longer than expected

Someone drew a swastika on a federal election sign in Surrey. Randeep Sarai, the Liberal Party incumbent candidate in Surrey Centre, posted a photo of it to his Twitter account on Wednesday (Aug. 25). It appears someone drew the Nazi symbol on the sign with a black marker. “I am disappointed to see that one of my signs was defaced, yesterday in #SurreyCentre,” Sarai posted. “This behaviour is intolerable. I deplore this sort of anti-Semitic behavior, I know my neighbors will join me in calling it out. Let’s move forward with kindness and constructive discussion.” On the social media platform, reaction was mixed.

A quiet residential street quickly turned into a chaotic scene Wednesday morning, with some people screaming obscenities as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and South Surrey-White Rock candidate Gordie Hogg made a campaign stop in South Surrey. Trudeau and Hogg, a former mayor, MLA, and MP for the White Rock area, visited a home near 17 Avenue and 143 Street as part of campaign announcement about housing. It was Trudeau’s third visit to the Semiahmoo Peninsula since he was first elected prime minister in 2015. The first two times he visited, both in 2017, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of some 1,000 people asking for autographs and taking pictures. While Trudeau was speaking to media in the backyard of the home, a group of protesters gathered out front, screaming obscenities and anti-vaccine rhetoric, along with widely debunked conspiracy theories, such as suggesting Fidel Castro is Trudeau’s father. While a small group of people appeared to be there to support Trudeau, they were outshouted by the protesters.